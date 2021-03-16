Myanmar death toll rises in deadliest day since coup, Biden enlists FEMA as migrants at border rise
Yahoo Finance’s Aikiko Fujita breaks down the latest news on the Myanmar death toll, President Biden enlisting FEMA as migrants at the border rise, and Beijing skies turn orange due to sandstorm and air pollution.

