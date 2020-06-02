Myanmar Army Rejects Cease-fire Proposal From Arakan Army And Allies

The Myanmar army has rejected a proposal by three ethnic armies to start talks for a cease-fire in a bid to kick-start the nation’s stalled peace course of, as an alternative vowing additional retaliation for armed offensives and ambushes, a army spokesman mentioned Tuesday.

The Brotherhood Alliance of ethnic armies — the Arakan Army (AA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) — prolonged the invitation to start peace talks in an announcement issued Monday.

De facto chief Aung San Suu Kyi’s four-year-old authorities has lengthy sought to finish Myanmar’s a number of ethnic wars with historic peace talks. But these talks have sputtered, whereas solely 10 of the nation’s 20-some ethnic armies have signed a 2015 nationwide cease-fire pact that’s seen as the muse of peace talks.

The Brotherhood Alliance trio, who haven’t signed the settlement, additionally introduced Monday that they have been extending a present unilateral cease-fire from June 1 to Aug. 31, and issued an enchantment for either side to guard civilians, finish the civil conflict, and help with coronavirus prevention actions.

The announcement got here three days after the AA launched a retaliatory assault on a border guard outpost in Rakhine state, killing 4 policemen and capturing six others. The AA additionally seized three members of the family of the officers, however later launched them.

The ambush was meant to get even with authorities troopers for an assault on the AA in Paletwa township of abutting Chin state, which the AA additionally claims as its territory.

In March, the Myanmar authorities declared the AA, a predominantly Buddhist drive that seeks better autonomy for ethnic Rakhine folks within the state, an unlawful affiliation and terrorist group—elevating the stakes in a battle that start with AA assaults on authorities border posts in late 2018 and early 2019.

Major General Tun Tun Nyi, vice chairman of the army’s True News Information Team, advised RFA Tuesday Monday that it’s unacceptable for the ethnic armies to increase an olive department with one hand, whereas committing terrorist acts with the opposite. He mentioned the military would contemplate negotiating with the AA provided that the drive ended such acts.

Tun Tun Nyi mentioned the peace talks with the three ethnic armies — who’re additionally members of the Northern Alliance, which incorporates the Kachin independence Army (KIA) — is dependent upon their actions on the bottom, whatever the statements they situation.

He additionally famous that President’s workplace spokesman Zaw Htay mentioned that the federal government way back had opened the channels of communication to armed ethnic organizations to debate a peace settlement, and that the insurgent armies have disrupted the federal government’s administrative capabilities by attacking safety forces and damaging public property.

At a May 30 press convention, the spokesman mentioned that the federal government was attempting to barter with the Northern Alliance by way of the Peace-Talk Creation Group, a set of Kachin businessmen that aiding with peace talks by mediating between the KIO and authorities, however the armed teams didn’t provide a dependable response.

RFA couldn’t attain Zaw Htay or a TNLA spokesperson on Tuesday for feedback on the Brotherhood Alliance’s announcement.

Both sides ‘uncompromising’

In one other announcement issued on May 29, the day of the ambush on the Thazin Myaing police outpost in rural Rathedaung township, the AA demanded that each one authorities’s safety forces and administrative personnel instantly go away Rakhine state.

Than Soe Naing, a army and ethnic affairs analyst, advised RFA that each the ethnic armies and the Myanmar army should cease combating earlier than peace talks can resume.

“Peace talks will be possible only after they have reduced the fighting and achieved a certain level of peace,” he mentioned. “In the current situation, both sides seem to be uncompromising and will not stop fighting. Without mutual trust, the peace talks and negotiations for a cease-fire will not be possible.”

But Min Zaw Oo, govt director of the Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security, an unbiased assume tank, mentioned the TNLA and MNDAA, which have been combating Myanmar troops in northern Shan state, have mentioned {that a} peace deal is feasible.

“It seems that the TNLA and MNDAA armed groups are motivated to reach a cease-fire agreement in northern Shan State,” he mentioned. “If neither side conducts military operations or another serious [move], things could turn out well, [and] it could reduce the fighting,” he mentioned.

“But, as we observe with the ongoing situation in Rakhine state, the fighting will continue,” he added. “It’s possible, though, that they will hold peace talks while the troops are still fighting on the ground.”

Min Zaw Oo mentioned onset of the annual monsoon in late May won’t act as a deterrent for additional army offensives in Rakhine state.

The Myanmar army introduced an extension of its personal unilateral cease-fire in impact from May 10 till Aug. 31, because the nation tries to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, however excludes areas similar to Rakhine state the place terrorist organizations are based mostly.

At the time, the members of the Brotherhood Alliance objected to the exclusion of Rakhine state.

Mine blast kills native

The announcement of the unilateral cease-fire didn’t forestall the AA from triggering two remotely-controlled landmines on a authorities army regiment on patrol on the outskirts of Rakhine’s Ponnagyun township Tuesday morning, killing an individual on a bike and injuring 9 others, locals mentioned.

Oo Tun Maung, a lawmaker from Ponnagyun township, mentioned Win Naing Soe from Ponnagyun city, who was driving the motorbike, was injured on the neck and certainly one of his arms, whereas passenger Zaw Min Oo from Nar Taung Kya village died on the spot.

The Myanmar army has not but issued details about the causalities, although Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, a army spokesman, mentioned some troopers have been injured within the blasts.

RFA couldn’t attain the AA for remark.

Ponnagyun city resident Thein Wunna implored the 2 armies to not struggle in areas the place civilians reside.

“We don’t want to see the fighting near the towns and villages anymore,” he advised RFA. “We don’t want the armed conflicts elsewhere either, so I would like to appeal to the armed groups to agree to a cease-fire.”

Reported by RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.