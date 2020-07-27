Myanmar Army Defends Rakhine Internet Ban Rights Groups Say Hinders Aid, COVID-19 Awareness

A federal government ban on internet service in western Myanmar’s war-torn Rakhine state– slammed as hazardous by rights groups and relief employees– keeps troop motions offline and secret while moistening speech that prompts ethnic stress, a spokesperson for the nation’s armed force stated Monday.

The armed force’s reason for the 13- month shutdown follows restored calls to end the rejection of internet service to towns where Myanmar forces have actually been battling the rebel Arakan Army (AA), a policy which has actually hindered aid employees assisting war refugees and left individuals uninformed about the coronavirus pandemic.

The internet service ban, which shows up for renewal onAug 1, had actually brought 2 advantages, Myanmar military spokesperson Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun informed RFA on Monday.

“First, it has reduced the content posted by the AA and its supporters that incite the ethnic tensions between the Rakhine and Bamar people,” he stated.

Both mainly Buddhists, the Bamars are the bulk in Myanmar, while the Rakhines are the biggest group in the Bay of Bengal state of the very same name.

“Second, it has reduced the sharing of military-related news and classified information on the internet,” Zaw Min Tun stated.

In June 2019, the federal government bought mobile network operators in the nation to cut off service to 9 towns in northern Rakhine state and to nearby Paletwa municipality in Chin state. The federal government briefly raised the limitations in a few of the towns in September 2019, however reimposed them last February.

In May, the federal government eliminated limitations just in Rakhine’s Maungdaw municipality. In the other 8 towns, the federal government enables access to 2G networks for just text and voice calls.

‘Great harm’ to residents

Rights groups, consisting of New York- based Human Rights Watch (HWR), say the shutdown has actually stymied the coordination of relief work and the collection of precise info in the battle zone. It likewise has actually hindered the tracking of rights abuses and the sharing of info about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Quite clearly, the government is not interested in having information get into Rakhine state or to have reports about human rights abuses come out of Rakhine,” Phil Robertson, HRW’s deputy Asia director, informed RFA throughout an interview onMonday “That’s the main reason they are banning the internet.”

“It’s causing great harm to local people,” he included. “And it is extremely unfortunate that the civilian federal government is continuing to support this policy. This actually is stemming from the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military].”

At the time of the initial shutdown, the Myanmar armed force stated it did not play a part in the choice to suspend internet service.

HRW released a declaration on Monday calling once again for the federal government to instantly raise internet limitations in Rakhine and Chin states that have actually put civilians at included threat.

The rights group likewise declined an assertion made by Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 30, when it informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that the blackout was required in part to “avoid the AA from making use of mobile internet innovations to detonate IEDs [improvised explosive devices] and landmines.”

Robertson stated, nevertheless, that “anybody with any knowledge about IEDs knows that is not the case.”

“The truth is that there are a lot easier methods to establish IEDs with a typical cellphone [or] shortwave radio gadgets,” he stated.

The AA has actually acknowledged utilizing landmines and other explosive gadgets and innovation to “carefully control” their usage, however has actually rejected utilizing mobile internet innovations to detonate them from another location, HRW’s declaration kept in mind.

“It seems to me that the Myanmar government is just trying to make up reasons to continue justifying what is the depravation of over a million people’s internet access because of that internet ban,” Robertson stated.

‘Conflict has escalated’

Pe Than, a legislator from Rakhine’s Myebon municipality, among the locations impacted by the internet service ban, stated the shutdown has actually not stopped the 2 militaries from magnifying their 19- month-long dispute.

“The dispute has actually intensified, [and] the variety of causalities has actually been increasing on both sides,” he informed RFA. “The internet shutdown is not beneficial to anyone, neither the government nor civilians, so the government should look into alternatives.”

About 200 civilians have actually been eliminated considering that the dispute emerged at the end of 2018, while about 200,000 others have actually been displaced, according to a tally by the Rakhine Ethnics Congress, a regional NGO.

Ann Thar Gyi, chairman of the regional civil society company Thingaha Kanlat Rakhita Aid Association, stated his group’s activities have actually almost stopped because of the internet shutdown.

“After internet access was banned, we couldn’t perform relief work effectively in the areas where it was shut down, so we could not learn the latest news from those areas,” he stated.

“We missed lots of opportunities to help people who were in need,” he stated.

Soe Thein, irreversible secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, stated at a press conference on June 10 that the federal government will reassess raising the ban just when battling tapers down in the area.

At a weekend interview in the capital Naypyidaw, military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun stated that the militaries in Rakhine not just deal with ambushes by ethnic armies, consisting of the AA, however likewise diatribes by the media.

“We are facing double attacks from both the enemy and the media,” he stated. “We are not just ambushed by enemy troops, but also by the media.”

Zaw Min Tun did not define how the media have actually assaulted the military, which has actually attempted to prosecute reporters who spoke with AA members after the federal government stated the ethnic army an unlawful, terrorist company in March.

But Maung Maung Soe, an ethnic and military affairs expert, stated that the majority of the dispute zone has actually been off limitations to the media.

“It is certain that they don’t have the opportunity to cover the news in the conflict area openly or to report the news freely,” he informed RFA.

“Most of the news media have tried to objectively report narratives from both sides. I don’t see the media as being biased.”

Reported by Phyu Phyu Khine, Moe Myint, and Aung Theinkha for RFA’s MyanmarService Translated by Ye Kaung MyintMaung Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.