My Xbox One: My Xbox One _p1 (My…)

My Xbox One
Step-by-step instructions with callouts to colorful Xbox One images that show you exactly what to do
Help when you run into problems with Xbox One, Kinect™, Xbox Live®, or SmartGlass
Tips and Notes to help you get the most from your Xbox One system
Full-color, step-by-step tasks show how to have maximum fun with your new Xbox One! Learn how to
• Set up Xbox One, Kinect, and Xbox Live quickly–and start having fun now!
• Personalize settings, gamertags, avatars, gamerpics… your whole Xbox One experience
• Start your party, add chat, use built-in Skype, even make group video calls
• Capture video of your best gameplay moments with Game DVR
• Watch great video from practically anywhere: cable or satellite, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Prime, and more
• Play or stream all the music you love
• Web surf with Xbox One’s supercharged version of Internet Explorer
• Use SmartGlass to transform your iPhone, iPad, Android, or Windows 8 device into a second Xbox screen or remote control
