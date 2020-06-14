‘My words were wrong’: Spike Lee apologizes after defending Woody Allen | Film

After giving voice support regarding Woody Allen and criticizing cancel tradition, Spike Lee apologized upon Saturday regarding words he or she said were “wrong”.

In a job interview on Friday on the New York radio stations station WOR 710, Lee called Allen “a great, great film-maker”.

“This cancel thing is not just Woody,” he or she said. “And I do believe that when functioning back into it, [we’re] likely to see that, lacking killing an individual, I don’t if you can simply erase an individual like they will never existed.

“Woody’s a friend of mine. I know he’s going through it right now.”

Allen has been charged of molesting his girl Dylan Farrow when the girl was seven years of age in the earlier 1990s. He has extended denied typically the allegation plus was never ever charged.

Earlier this season, Allen launched a memoir through Arcade Publishing after his authentic publisher, Hachette Book Group, dropped typically the book amongst widespread complaint.

On Saturday, Lee tweeted a good apology.

“My words were WRONG,” he or she wrote. “I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimized.”

Lee’s newest film, typically the Vietnam battle drama Da 5 Bloods, debuted upon Friday upon Netflix.