My uncle DID cheat on his SATs in 1964 and the rest of his family KNOW it’s true says Mary Trump

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary said she’s ‘absolutely confident’ that the president cheated on his SATs and said other Trump family members know the story is true, in a new interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

In her explosive book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,’ in which she describes the president as being unfit for office, Mary Trump writes that her uncle paid a friend named Joe Shapiro to take his SATs for him so he could attend the University of Pennsylvania’s famous Wharton School of Business.

‘I’ve been told this by people in my family and I am absolutely confident that it’s true,’ she told Stephanopoulos. ‘I also know that it was not the Joe Shapiro that people have been focusing on.’

George Stephanopoulos (right) interviewed Mary Trump (left) Tuesday for an interview that aired Wednesday morning on ‘Good Morning America’

Mary Trump’s book about her famous family came out Tuesday, despite family concerns

Ex-tennis star Pam Shriver, the widow of Trump pal Joe Shapiro from Penn, said last week her husband never met the future president until they were at business school together – so he couldn’t have taken President Trump’s SATS.

Mary Trump said she felt ‘terrible’ that Shriver had been ‘subjected to this.’

‘Honestly, I wish I could have said something sooner,’ the author added, alluding to the gag order that the Trump family tried to place on her and the book.

‘And I think the only people other than me who can address it are people in my family and I look forward to hearing their response to that question,’ Mary Trump added.

Stephanopoulos prodded her, asking how she knew the SAT story was true – since it happened before she was born.

‘I trust my sources,’ she said. ‘They were alive at the time. So they have firsthand knowledge of this.’

She told the ‘Good Morning America’ host that she didn’t know if the Shapiro, who allegedly took the president’s SATs, was still alive.

Asked if she could ‘prove’ the story, Mary Trump admitted that she couldn’t.

‘No, because I’m counting on people I trust who told me this story,’ she said. ‘So in terms of documentation, no, I can’t prove it, but I can certainly say with 100 per cent certainty I was told this story by a source very close to Donald.’

Mary Trump, seen sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office during an April 2017 visit to the White House, appeared on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Wednesday

Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, explores in the book the role President Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, played in his life and his development. She wrote in the book she has ‘no problem calling Donald a narcissist – he meets all nine criteria as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders’

In a previously released clip from the Stephanopoulos sit-down, Mary Trump had called on President Trump to bow out.

‘Resign,’ Mary Trump responded when Stephanopoulos asked her what message she would have for her uncle if she were in the Oval Office today.

She said that, after being ‘perverted’ by the family’s deep-seated ‘issues,’ her uncle was destined to become a man ‘utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.’

‘I saw firsthand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,’ she said. ‘And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.’

In the interview, Mary Trump also recalled visiting with her uncle in the Oval Office several months after he was inaugurated.

‘He already seemed very strained by the pressures… and I just remember thinking, “He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for,”‘ she said.

She explained to Stephanopoulos that she decided to go to the White House, despite being a Hillary Clinton supporter, because she had become close to her aunt Maryanne Trump, the president’s eldest sister.

‘I had been on the outside of this family for a really long time and after my cousin Ivanka’s wedding – which for reasons I still don’t understand I was invited to – my aunt Maryanne and I started talking,’ she recalled.

She said that relationship mattered to her. ‘It was the first time I felt party of the family since I was a kid.’

‘And somehow it was very easy for me to put aside all of the things that had happened previous to that when I got invited to her birthday party, I felt that I should go,’ she said.

Her trip with the fellow Trumps to the White House to celebrate her aunts Maryanne and Elizabeth’s birthday was how she opened the book.

The ABC News interview was the first sit-down with the author about her life in the Trump family.

Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court stopped the Trump family’s attempt to gag Mary Trump from talking about her book – ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ – which came out Tuesday.

It’s already topped Amazon.com’s best seller list and the publisher sent out advance copies to several news outlets, including DailyMail.com.

But Mary Trump had been unable to personally talk about it after Robert Trump, President Trump’s brother, argued that the book violated a confidentiality agreement related to Fred Trump’s estate.

Mary Trump is President Trump’s niece, the daughter of his eldest brother Fred Trump, who died in 1981 due to complications from alcohol.

However the courts ruled in her favor – both in publishing the book and letting her discuss it.

Judge Greenwald ruled that stopping publication was a ‘moot’ point because the book had already been distributed to sellers and publicized in the media.

‘Notwithstanding that the book has been published and distributed in great quantities, to enjoin Mary L Trump at this juncture would be incorrect and serve no purpose. It would be moot,’ he wrote.

Robert Trump, who is barely mentioned in the book, led the lawsuit that attempted to stop Mary Trump from publishing it, citing an agreement she signed following a financial settlement after her grandfather’s death.

Greenwald refused to apply a broad view of the estate settlement, saying that ‘what was confidential was the financial aspect.’

‘The parties agreed to keep the settlement under seal. That’s it,’ Greenwald wrote of the deal that was executed at a time when ‘the Trump family were New York-based real estate developers and not much else.’

Mary Trump’s book is the second insider account of Trump to be published this summer.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton published his memoir of working in the White House last month – a book the administration tried to stop from being published.

Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, explores in the book how the role the president’s father, Fred Trump, played in his life and his development. She wrote in the book she has ‘no problem calling Donald a narcissist – he meets all nine criteria as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.’

She also calls the president a ‘sociopath’ and claims his life work has been an effort o please his difficult father, Fred Trump.

Mary Trump, in her book, calls Fred Sr a ‘high functioning sociopath,’ marked by a lack of empathy, a facility for lying and a lack of interest in others

The White House has disputed book’s claims, including the charrge the president cheated on his SATS.

A spokesperson said the book was written ‘clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest.’

‘The President describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him,’ White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said earlier this month. ‘Also, the absurd SAT allegation is completely false.’

The book paints a dark portrait of the Trump family and says that the President’s father Fred Sr neglected him so much it amounted to ‘child abuse.’

The psychological damage was such that Donald became a sociopath, a narcissist and a threat to the entire country, according to Mary.

Mary, 55, portrays the family as deeply damaged people, starting with Fred Sr and his wife Mary and filtering down to their five children.

Mary is the child of Fred Trump Jr, the President’s older brother who died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism

Her own father Fred Trump Jr. died in 1981 aged 43 after battling alcoholism and the Trumps all but cut her out of the family estate.

President Trump, who rarely admits mistakes, told The Washington Post last year that he regretted the pressure he and his father had put on Freddy to join the family business when his brother wanted to be a pilot instead.

‘It was just not his thing … I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake … There was sort of a double pressure put on him,’ Trump said at the time.

Yet as her father lay dying, Mary Trump claims: ‘Donald went to the movies.’

She recalled a conversation she had with her grandfather who had called to tell her at ’10 o’clock on a Saturday night’ that her father was in the hospital.

He assured her it was nothing serious, but when she asked Fred Trump Sr. if it had to do with her father’s heart he said that it did.

‘But don’t worry about it, call your mother in the morning,’ she remembered her grandfather saying.

‘And as I found out two minutes later when I called my mother to find out what’s going on my father had died two hours earlier,’ she told Stephanopoulos, adding that he had been ‘completely alone – obviously with strangers surrounding him but no family.’

She said she was ‘shocked’ when she heard her uncle Donald had gone to the movies.

‘It was probably worse, honestly, that my dad’s parents just sat in the library in the house waiting for a phone call. I will never know why they didn’t go to the hospital with their son who was clearly dying,’ she said.

‘So maybe it isn’t surprising that Donald didn’t think he needed to be there. Maybe that would have looked bad to his father. And maybe sitting around waiting for the phone call was too burdensome,’ she pondered.

She addeed, ‘I’ve often wondered what movie did he go to see what seemed more compelling than sitting with his dying brother. But I’ll never know.’

In the book Mary writes: ‘Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country.’

In her interview with Stephanopoulos she added, ‘Yes, that was hard to write, much harder to witness.’

In another section of the 240-page book, Mary reveals Donald’s eldest sister Maryanne, a now retired federal judge, scoffed at his presidential run, calling him ‘a clown’ and poked fun at his ‘five bankruptcies’.

She describes the president’s childhood as a toxic environment where his emotional needs were not met, turning him into a man without empathy.

Speaking to Stephanopoulos she reiterates a point she made in the book – that the president had been capable of kindness – though doubled down on her grandfather being responsible for snuffing that out.

‘One of the unforgivable things my grandfather did to Donald was he severely restricted the range of human emotion that was accessible to him,’ she said.

‘It means certain feelings were not allowed,’ she continued. ‘Sadness, the impulse to be kind, the impulse to be generous, those things that my grandfather found superfluous, unmanly.’

Fred Trump Sr., she explained, was a man who ‘had no empathy.’

She had been asked by Stephanopoulos why she described her grandfather as a ‘sociopath.’

‘He was incredibly driven in a way that turned other people, including his own children, his wife, into pawns to be used to his own ends,’ she said on ‘Good Morning America.’

‘If somebody could be of service to them he would use them, if they couldn’t he excised them and in my father’s case … he was not of use,’ she added.

In the book she writes: ‘Donald’s mother became ill when he was two and a half, suddenly depriving him of his main source of comfort and human contact. His father, Fred Sr, became his only available parent.’

‘But Fred firmly believed that dealing with young children was not his duty, and kept to his twelve-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week job, as if his children could look after themselves.

‘From the beginning, Fred’s self-interest skewed his priorities and his care of children reflected his own needs, not theirs. He could not empathize with Donald’s plight, so his son’s fears and longings went unsoothed.

Mary’s book paints a dark portrait of the Trump family and says that the President’s father Fred Sr neglected him so much it amounted to ‘child abuse’

Mary portrays the Trump family as deeply damaged people, starting with Fred Sr and his wife Mary and filtering down to their five children. Pictured from left to right Robert, Elizabeth, Fred Jr, Donald and Maryanne Trump

‘Love meant nothing to Fred; he expected obedience, that was all. Over time, Donald became afraid that asking for comfort or attention would provoke his father’s anger or indifference when Donald was most vulnerable.

‘That Fred would become the primary source of Donald’s solace when he was much more likely to be a source of fear or rejection put Donald in an intolerable position: total dependence on a caregiver who also caused him terror. Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him for life.’