RA Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matyosyan sent a message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Dear women, I cordially congratulate all of you on International Women’s Day. My special homage to our heroic mothers.

March 8 is an occasion to highlight our warm feelings and attitudes towards our mothers, wives and daughters, to demonstrate the importance and necessity of your involvement in all areas.

Always be healthy, surrounded by inexhaustible love and attention.

“I congratulate you again on March 8 and wish you peace and great happiness,” the message reads.