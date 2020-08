Return of the magic box! And even more! It’s J.R. Hilton’s turn to shine now! We love how his show and tell is similar yet SO DIFFERENT than his sister’s! He’s so pure! So selfless! He even began his video hyping up his sister! We melt!!!! And we love that he had a strong finish! Hopefully he makes more of these videos!

(*7*)! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of J.R. Hilton’s videos!