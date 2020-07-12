My parents had the American Dream within their grasp, then gave it up and moved back to India. 25 years later, I asked them why

My dad, Partha, moved to the United States in the early 1980s to study; my mom, Jhumkee, followed immediately after. They ended up staying for greater than a decade before uprooting the family and moving back to India when I was four. My sister and I grew up in their hometown of Pune around passports and came back every summer, enjoying, as the cliché goes, “the best of both worlds” and a fantastic level of privilege.

So when I called my parents now, I decided to also interview them — about their search for the American Dream, their decision to give it all up, whether they had any regrets, and how their experience can help to understand this moment of tremendous turmoil for immigrants.

America: A land of opportunity, and ‘computers’

Unilever UL My father ended up in the US by means of elimination. He dreamed of being truly a pilot in the Indian Air Force but did not make the cut. He then went to college, got a qualification in engineering, and made it to the final interview round for Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever) — the Indian subsidiary of worldwide consumer brand— along side four other candidates.

“If I had got the Hindustan Lever job I probably would not have come to the US,” that he said.

The company hired three of the final five candidates. He wasn’t among them. He also did not get into some of the top Indian business schools. But at one particular school interviews in 1980, he ran into an acquaintance who was simply visiting from the US and told my dad that he should think of getting into this “up and coming” field called computers.

“This friend asked: ‘Oh are you interested in hardware or software?'” my father recalled. “I had no clue what he was talking about, what hardware is and what software is, so I said ‘Both! I want to do both!’ I was that clueless.”

That’s how, in 1982, my dad entered the alphabet soup that is the US immigration system. He came to the US on an F-1 student visa, pursuing degrees at two schools that offered him school funding, before returning to India to get married. My mom joined him in the US in 1985 on an F-2 dependent visa.

“I was very excited,” she said. “It was my first time going out of the country.”

But there were also profound moments of homesickness in those early years. “Your dad had to completely stop listening to Hindi songs, poor thing, because the minute he put them on I would start crying,” she said.

My dad finished grad school with a job being an analyst at a defense subcontractor that made aircraft engine parts. At the period, that he had one year to work in the country under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) rule.

“I knew that I had to impress them enough in that one year that they would be willing to do my H-1 process,” he said. “Back then this whole immigrant visa and all that wasn’t as big a known thing as it is now.”

A moment of uncertainty

About six months in, he gently broke the news to his employer that there is an additional process they’d have to proceed through to keep him for longer. Fortunately, the company agreed, hired an immigration lawyer, and in half a year he had the H-1 visa, as it was called back then. By the end of 1989, he’d sent applications for and received a green card.

In 1986, the year my dad got his H-1, the US admitted 26,227 Indian immigrants over all, according to government data. Last year, Indians received 278,491 H-1B visas (including renewals) — a lot more than 71% of the total. That’s been the case for years, skewed by the tech industry which includes long relied on the visa program to bring Indian engineers to the US. But country-specific limits on green cards imposed in 1965 signify tens of thousands of Indians applying for a green card this year wont receive them until at the least 2055 as a result of huge backlog in petitions from India, according to a recent analysis of US immigration data by the libertarian think tank Cato Institute.

In the roughly three years that my father was going right through the now common work-visa-to-green-card process, my mom had switched from the F-2 visa to her own F-1 to do her Masters from Tufts University in Boston. She then joined tech company Pitney Bowes on her OPT, but only had to wait a couple of months since her green card was tied to my dad’s.

Now nearly all those avenues are under attack. Less than two weeks after suspending H-1B visas for the rest of this year, the Trump administration announced all students at US universities on F-1 visas have to leave the country, transfer to still another university or risk being deported if their fall semester will be held on the web amid the pandemic.

“This very rocky situation that exists wasn’t there back then. There were uncertainties of the execution of the process, which is normal,” my mom said. “But [the notion] that the whole process can get an upheaval… that didn’t exist.”

The most precarious moment they faced was prior to the green card arrived, when my dad’s company got acquired and in the pipeline to turn off the Connecticut plant where that he worked. Had that he still been on the H-1 and lost his job, he wouldn’t have now been able to file for unemployment and might have had to leave the country.

“It was a little bit touch-and-go,” that he told me. “Luckily it came in time.”

Caught between two worlds

Soon after I was created, my dad decided to pursue another element of the American dream: entrepreneurship.

He left Gartner, the tech advisory firm where he’d spend nearly all of his career, to start his own firm, providing strategic consulting to US businesses and also bringing consultants over from India to work on projects at those companies.

At the period, my dad had been in the US for nearly 11 years and my mom had been here for eight, having also advanced in her career as a designer. They started to have what my dad referred to as “the itch.”

“At all the Indian parties that was the favorite topic of conversation: ‘Are you going to stay here or are you going to go back?'” that he said.

In the early 90s, my parents witnessed a couple of friends who went to India, spent several months there and moved back to the US because it was too difficult to readjust to life back home.

A trip back to India for my first birthday made the decision clear. “We came back here and realized what sort of a life it will soon be with [our] parents aging and bringing up a young child in this culture,” my mom said.

Still, my parents continued to vacillate on the decision for a couple of years — during which time my sister was born.

By the period, India had liberalized its economy, opening itself up to the rest of the world. My dad sensed the opportunity and successfully pitched Gartner — by then one of the clients of his new firm — on taking its tech advisory services to India.

In 1995, a couple of years before Y2K would put India’s tech industry on the global map, my parents returned to Pune — a move timed so it will be before I started school. For my mother, that meant forfeiting a career and, potentially, an expression of individuality that America had allowed her to build.

“I got lots of recognition and appreciation for my work … completely unrelated to who I was, where I came from,” she said. “That was a wonderful thing that I knew I wouldn’t get in India … going back was a very, very daunting process.”

But they decided that after they took the plunge, there would be no turning back. “Most of these people ended up coming back to the US, [a] sort of path of least resistance,” my father said. “We decided we’re not going to try, come hell or high water, we’ll make it work.”

How it’s impacted me

Two decades later, my parents still are now living in Pune, but my sister and I live in the US.

Whenever someone asks, “Where are you from?” we don’t have to think twice. We instinctively say, “India,” and immediately have a momentary identity crisis.

Everyone takes it at face value, though. And why wouldn’t they? We’ve got the skin, we’ve got the accent. With that answer, no one’s ever asked that dreaded follow-up question: “But where are you really from ?”

We’ve spent nearly all of our lives in India and it’s where our roots are, but being American can also be a fundamental element of our identity. I’ve never thought about giving up my US passport, but I imagine this would feel a bit like being locked out of half the rooms in my own home.

It’s also meant lots of privilege guilt, especially growing up with friends now in the US going right through the same process my parents once did — some of whom have already gone back, other individuals who are planning to.

“I’m also mentally done with this whole uncertainty and insecure life where I don’t know about what’ll happen,” one of those friends told me the other day.

As so many wrestle with the decision of whether to stay static in a country that now seems to be making it as difficult as you can for them to do this, I asked my parents what America represents to them. Their answers, recorded separately, were strikingly similar — and strikingly different to what the country feels like for a lot of right now.

“The openness and acceptance, just merit is what gets you ahead,” my father said. “It was really about what you could achieve and what you proved you could do.”

While watching the US from afar the last few years has “diluted” that image for him significantly, “I think the underlying spirit of the country still exists.”

My mom also used the word “acceptance,” immediately after listing the other countries and cultures she was exposed to here — friends from Egypt, Liechtenstein, Morocco, Tunisia, all brought together by the American Dream.

“The realization that people are the same everywhere, that used to hit me very starkly every time,” she said. “It didn’t matter who you were, where you came from. What you did, your performance … that is what mattered. It represented something wonderful, and that is the America we lived in.”