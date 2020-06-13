‘My neighbours think I’m losing it’: From livestreams to virtual reality raves, how musicians are coping without touring

I’ve never done this before, so if I’m a bit nervous, I apologise,” says Coldplay’s Chris Martin, sitting by a piano scratching his head. “‘Amazing Day’?” he says, peering at the a large number of live comments cascading down his screen. “I can’t remember that one.” It’s 16 March, the world is teetering on the brink of lockdown, and the Coldplay frontman is about to plunge in to the unchartered waters of on line concerts. Soon, the rest of the music world follows.

In the early days of the pandemic, cancelled tours and festivals were breaking news. “The Who arena shows postponed due to coronavirus”; “Taylor Swift cancels 2020 Lover tour dates due to coronavirus”; “Glastonbury 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus”. And then, since the global crisis escalated, the tidal wave of postponements became a lot of to maintain. Publications like ours stopped running them as news stories. Eventually, each and every tour and every single festival had ground to a halt. And together, a huge chunk of artists’ livelihoods.

“Sad. Very, very sad.” That’s how Phoebe Bridgers felt when she realised her summer gigs wouldn’t be going ahead. “I get 80 per cent of my self worth from interacting with tons of people on tour every night,” she tells me. Rufus Wainwright agrees. “I miss the travel and just being in my fans’ world,” that he says. American indie-rocker Lucy Dacus was planning on “taking it easy” this year, “which still meant doing, like, five tours,” she says. But not one of them are happening. “It’s very affirming and powerful to stand in a room with friends and strangers,” she continues, “and look in the same direction, share in an experience, find joy. I miss being an excuse for people to come together.”





“It’s definitely not a great time to be in a profession that relies on international travel and large groups of people gathering together to sweat and shout over each other,” adds Michael Lovett, who performs as synthpop solo outfit NZCA Lines, significantly remorsefully.

Of course, it isn’t just the emotional fulfilment of touring that artists are passing up on. The financial future of the music industry is potentially an arid one. Since the birth of streaming, live performances are becoming the most common source of income for musicians. The live music sector is expected to lose £900m in 2010 – 81 per cent of its annual contribution to the UK economy, according to figures reported in The Guardian – and touring musicians could lose up to two-thirds of their live income from cancelled festivals alone. The Musicians’ Union say their members have lost a lot more than £21m in income considering that the start of lockdown.

Even as restrictions begin to ease up, it’s unclear when live music will be able to make a comeback. But given that US bioethicist Dr Zeke Emanuel told The New York Times that “realistically, we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest,” this indicates unlikely that we’ll be cramming ourselves into sticky-floored venues (if, indeed there are many left in the end this) or shuffling across the aisles to nosebleed arena seats, any time in the future.

Still, artists are nothing or even creative. They’re finding resourceful ways to satiate their fans’ appetite for live music. Following in Chris Martin’s footsteps (his live stream has been watched by over 2 million people), Lady Gaga curated the Together at Home concert, a six-hour marathon in which artists such as Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones performed from the confines of these homes to raise money for the World Health Organisation. Christine and the Queens, AKA Heloise Letissier, performed on The Late Show from her windowsill in Paris, and posted nightly Instagram lives of stripped-back performances, dancing and writhing round the massive, wooden studio she had found herself quarantined in. Wainwright has been doing “bathrobe recitals” in his dressing gown every day. Folk singer Grace Petrie and her musician housemate Ben Moss posted a galvanizing A-Z of covers, you start with Sugababes’ “About You Now” and ending with “Zombie” by The Cranberries, before re-playing all 26 songs live “while getting pissed” and raising £11,000 for The Big Issue. And there are countless other samples of musicians getting inventive with streaming.

Phoebe Bridgers has been doing at-home gigs since April. “The cool thing about them,” she says, “is you can connect with people so easily. I don’t have to take off my pyjamas or carry a bunch of stuff to a venue.” Then again, she adds, “it can feel like I’m just singing to myself,” so she set up an example pad of applause to trigger between songs. “It helps a little. I’m sure my neighbours think I’m losing it.” For her at-home gig for the music internet site Pitchfork, she asked for the proceeds to go to the Bail Project – because “the police combined with the privatised prison system in America is an extension of slavery. Any way we can disrupt that and free people is important to me.”

When Lovett realised that he wouldn’t have the ability to tour his forthcoming album Pure Luxury, that he considered delaying the release altogether. Instead, that he decided to throw a virtual release party and “perhaps offer a little escape”. “Whilst the inability to play live shows is obviously a real bummer,” he says, “it’s taken me online in a way I’ve never been before. I like the experience of live streaming. It’s weirdly intimate – you start building relationships with the fans who become regulars. It’s forced me into learning and playing more music – both my own and covers – than I’ve ever done before.” His album release party is “going to be a combination of a real livestream ‘show’ with production value (ie no home furnishings, decent audio) and something that approximates the social aspect of a real gig.”

Other musicians took different routes. Electronic duo Prospa decided to throw a virtual warehouse rave for over 600 people. The video stream, that was directed by Connor Campbell, was filmed in 360 and happened in a specially designed VR warehouse. Campbell used photos from the previous rave and ran them through live visualisation software, distorting each picture numerous times over in real-time. “It’s a process which lends the images a constant sense of movement,” he says, “in an attempt to recreate that uplifting euphoria of being ‘lost in the music’ while on a night out, deep in the club.” The idea, say Prospa, “came out of the frustration of us being away from each other and wanting to do a live stream. The idea was to give back to all the people who were stuck at home wanting to rave and just have some fun.”

Though she’s spent the required time watching her musician friends play live streams, Dacus is yet to do this herself. “I feel far less connected to my fans, but that’s probably my fault for not showing up online more,” she says, though she’ll remedy that on 17 June by firmly taking part in Royal Albert Home, a run of shows placed on by the famous London concert hall. The gigs are free, but the Royal Albert Hall, which like every other venue is currently closed, is asking viewers to consider donating.

Dacus features a “magical memory” of going to the Proms at the venue in 2016 where “people were wearing gloves and hats” and, having nabbed cheap tickets up in the gods, she “listened to the symphony with my face pressed between the iron bars of the guard rail.” She says she was “honoured when RAH asked me to do a stream, although it will unfortunately lack all the pomp and charm that the Hall offers.”

Another musician who’s taking part in the Royal Albert Home series is Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess. He’s been throwing wildly popular “listening parties” on Twitter since March, where people around the globe listen to the same album at the same time (Roisin Murphy’s has been his favourite so far). He’s been working together with his partner and his seven-year-old on his live sets, and sees one distinct advantage to virtual performances over IRL ones. “At real gigs, there’s always someone looking to ‘borrow’ a phone charger and I have to keep a close eye on my snacks,” that he quips.

Lovett is looking on the bright side, too. “From a musician’s perspective, there’s actually a lot of technical aspects that are preferable to a real gig,” that he says. “You know exactly how it’s going to look and sound, and there’s less variables than a real gig – ie, no backline sharing, grumpy sound guys, weird room acoustics. On the downside, there’s a high likelihood people will be listening through a phone or laptop speaker. From an audience perspective, that’s not too satisfying – but hey! No toilet queues, no overpriced beer, you’re definitely not missing the train home… what’s not to love?”

He’s also felt more associated with his fans than that he ever did before. “The fact that we’ve been getting almost all of our social interactions online has changed the way I think about using social media,” he says. I’ve had some really nice moments, after playing a song on Instagram Live, just chatting to people and answering questions – sometimes for over half an hour. Often, it’s those I’ve been dreading most that become the most fun.”

As for the financial repercussions of a live music industry on hold, while they are without doubt severe, there’s hope to be found. Not only are many individuals choosing to donate to venues that are struggling, but music fans have opted out of refunds for cancelled or postponed gigs. “In the first month of or so of lockdown I did think that a large majority of gig-goers would want refunds,” says Trevor Williams, the tour director of Tour Music Live, who’s caused artists such as for instance Stormzy and Grace Jones. “But when receiving ticket counts and updates, I was very surprised to see that the refunds across the tours we had were minimal.”

And the yearning for the reunite of tours, among both music fans and musicians, is strong. Last week, as lockdown began to loosen, Laura Marling left her house, took to the actual stage of Union Chapel, and played a gig. True, there was no one in the audience, however it was the closest many music fans, myself included, have come to a real live show in several months plus it was invigorating.

Perhaps that’s the next step. “As far as the next six months, I think if there was a way to outsmart this thing, a giant company would have thought of it by now,” says Bridgers. No one’s outsmarted it, exactly, but companies have certainly been savvy. In April, the computer game Fortnite hosted a live, in-game Travis Scott concert, where the US rapper performed on a virtual stage included in the game world. 12.3 million concurrent players congregated online to watch the concert – the game’s largest ever in-game gathering.

One thing’s for certain, though – this can’t go on forever. “Worst case scenario would be for this virus not to be cured and venues not being able to open back up,” says Williams, “as that would most definitely kill our touring industry.” The bands he’s working together with are optimistic that they will have the ability to tour again soon, but they are also “worried about not jumping the gun too soon, as they also feel the responsibility for the safety of their fans and touring crew. They are all most definitely missing interacting and putting on a show for their fans as the virtual and online performances, which are creative certainly, are not the same.”

Lovett agrees. “Nothing can replace the experience of performing or watching a live show,” that he says. “I think we have to admit that – it’s a communal experience in which the energy of an audience inspires the performers, and vice versa. It’s a feedback loop. As a musician, no matter how normal you feel before a show, you are transformed when you get onstage.”

Wainwright is sanguine. “It will return in phases,” that he says. “For now, we can only wait.”