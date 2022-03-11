Gurgen Poghosyan, a businessman and resident of Nor-Nork, told us that his name has been frequently mentioned in the press in recent days in the context of the possible resignation of the head of Nor-Nork administrative district and the prospect of a new appointment.

– Some newspapers and websites, citing their well-informed sources, wrote that the resignation of the current head of Nor-Nork is a matter of days, and the election of the authorities to appoint a new head of the district has stopped on your candidacy. Was all this unexpected for you?

– And yes, no. First, about “no”. It was not unexpected, because as a newborn by birth, I know the community, its residents, the existing old and new problems well. Therefore, I will not be surprised if it suddenly turns out that my knowledge and organizational skills, my experience in the socio-political sphere are needed by the country’s authorities and our community. As for “yes”. Those publications were a surprise to me for at least one main reason. I either do not know the high-ranking officials mentioned in them, who allegedly support me, personally, or I do not know the degree of close personal intimacy.

– In other words, did you not meet հարցը did you not discuss the issue of your appointment with Suren Papikyan և Tigran Avinyan?

– Of course no: One of the websites wrote that Tigran Avinyan had personally invited me to his appointment. This has never happened before. I have only seen him on TV so far. As for Suren Papikyan, who is supposedly close to me, I have probably seen him 1-2 times in real life, and by chance, briefly, in some ministry or district administration.

– But, as they say, there is no smoke without fire… Do you, for example, not know Armen Sargsyan, a resident of Nor-Nork, who called the editorial office of the above-mentioned website? և just to a good person. Isn’t it strange…

– In a sense, yes, it is strange. But that question should have been asked first, not me. At least at the moment I do not remember such a person. Even if there is such a person in Nor-Nork, then he is definitely not my relative, not close, not my neighbor…

– In fact, you do not aspire to a position? For example, what would you say if you were offered the position of head of the district tomorrow?

– First I would think seriously. Position can not be an end in itself for me. As a businessman, I am not used to wasting time’s, so to speak, heating a chair. In my opinion, the good or bad result of a government official’s work significantly depends on his / her immediate superior. My approach to this issue is unequivocal. My manager must first be an able-bodied, well-versed professional manager. Otherwise, I will have nothing to do there.

– Do you deny the assurances of the press that being a rather active member of the Republican Party of Armenia at the time, you worked for the CP in Nor-Nork with no less activity in the last national elections, gaining a large number of votes in its favor?

– First, a possible clarification. I left the Republican Party in 2017 according to my application. The reason was the personnel policy of the RPA, which I considered wrong at the moment. By the way, later that mistake was also admitted by the party leaders, which I still consider to be an unprecedented manifestation of high political culture. As for my work in favor of the CP, yes, even though I am not an ordinary member of the CP, I have tried my best to support the strengthening of the position of the political force that has taken the helm of the country in the face of serious external and internal challenges, regardless of individuals and slogans. And I took that step as a citizen who is sincerely concerned about the fate of the country, the problems of Yerevan and Nor-Nork.

– Did you not have personal expectations or did you not have it as compensation for what was done?

– I will answer the question with a question. Do you think I have a state position today?

– And, my last question. Are you going to work for the CP again in the upcoming elections?

– Let’s not go ahead of time. That’s all for now.

Interview by Simon Samvelyan