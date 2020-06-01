“My heart is really touched” by the mass protests

The Massachusetts National Guard has arrived in Boston to disperse the remaining protesters, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio informed CNN.

The National Guard is now working with police to clear protesters caught vandalizing buildings and looting shops, Procopio stated.

Police have made two arrests up to now, each protesters who jumped a fence and tried to get onto State House property.

“We say again, the time for protesting is over. The peaceful protest ended hours ago. Individuals now congregating and committing crimes in Boston need to vacate the area and leave our city,” Boston Police stated on Twitter.

Some context on the National Guard: The National Guard is a reserve army power and the oldest element of the US armed forces.

Each US state, territory and Washington DC has its personal National Guard, per the US Constitution.

National Guardsmen might be deployed for both state or federal missions. They are sometimes referred to as to help in nationwide disasters or civil disturbances, and the president can order troops for federal missions each domestically and in overseas nations.

Arrests made in nationwide protests: There are a number of protests nonetheless taking place round the nation, and authorities are working to clear and arrest protesters in varied states.

Nine protesters had been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, late Sunday night, with some arrests involving weapon expenses

And in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, police arrested 43 individuals for alleged looting and housebreaking. They additionally arrested one particular person for assaulting police, one for alleged rioting, one for vandalism, and one for “other/propulsion of missiles.”