“If you consider it necessary, you can make a statement about your health condition,” said Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, presiding over the case, during the court session on the case of former RA Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan. Aghvan Hovsepyan, raising his thumb, said in response ․ “My health is like this ․ Better a poor horse than no horse at all. Dear court, I have nothing to add at this moment. I was silent for eight months, I did not say anything. But I will speak in detail, of course, not at this moment, but before discussing the issue of arrest. “I have things to say then that I did not even tell my lawyers about public opinion.”

It should be noted that at the moment the court is presented to him in the consultation room in connection with the motion of self-withdrawal. It should be reminded that at the beginning of the first court session in the case of Aghvan Hovsepyan in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan (presiding judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan), Aghvan Hovsepyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan submitted a motion for self-withdrawal to Mnatsakan Martirosyan. The court depending on the mediation will announce the decision today.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan