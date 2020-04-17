My goal is to give credible information about April hostilities – Serzh Sargsyan – Armenian News

Former President Serzh Sargsyan very valued the chance of affirming prior to the impromptu legislative payment exploring the 2016 April battle in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), attesting his passion in offering just “real and credible information” about the hostilities.

Speaking to reporters after the about 5- hr session, the 3rd head of state claimed he likewise locates his choice for presence “totally justified”.

Meantime he shared remorse for not having the chance to respond to the “very important questions” precisely the area. “My goal is very clear: to give our society real, credible information about the military actions in which we turned out a winner,” Sargsyan claimed.

But he assured to address “any question” completely information after completion of the nationwide emergency situation. “I am not going to get stuck in a question-and-answer session here. Simply, I have never guided myself by conspiracy theories, and neither do I presume that our allies weave conspiracy theories around our people. There’s nothing of the kind. Yes, we do have enemies, but we also have friends, So I recommend each and every one of you against being guided by conspiracy theories,” he included.