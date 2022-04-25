The head of the “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan wrote on his Facebook page ․

“There has never been an era in Armenian history when the peace and security of our people and the existence of the state were not endangered. We won when, uniting all the forces of the nation, we waged a selfless struggle, not to ask, but to win peace. We lost when that solid, national unity was disrupted, as it was in 2020.

Today, in the process of complex geopolitical and regional developments and transformations, the Armenian people face the same challenges. Not realizing all that or giving in to the false agenda of peace with Turkey and Azerbaijan means suffering from political short-sightedness, allowing the circle to be tightened day by day, having irreversible consequences for the whole nation, our statehood.

Yes, the facts prove that one of the world’s great powers is playing against Artsakh and Armenia today. However, no matter how “impressive” the relationship between the conflicting parties is, we have no right to despair or accept the unacceptable concessions imposed on us. And we can break the course of the next conspiracy against the Armenian people, if we have the courage to put aside our personal interests and unite again, standing side by side, continuing the struggle with a coordinated team work, complementary work and determination. There are many examples in world history when even small nations, fighting for life and death, defended their right to life, won and built a state.

When the leader and his subordinates, the commander and the soldiers are in the same line, they take the fire together, when the lines are solid and the back is strong with the tactics of moving forward, forming a new line or completing, success becomes inevitable. And if there are deserters in the line, տես seeing them, the staff thins and is not filled, panic begins, և defeat becomes logical, as in the 44-day war, when the ranks of our soldiers, officers, volunteers fighting on the front line were not replenished, և the back remained open.

Today, the “Hayastan” bloc launches incessant protests against the Armenian government, which, by dismantling the victorious Armenian army, led Artsakh and Armenia to war and defeat, first handing over the Armenian settlements of historic Artsakh – Shushi, Hadrut, numerous dogs, and then allowing the Azerbaijani armed forces unhindered. invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, stationed on strategically important heights, roads;

My friends and I will go to the end, because the question of the existence of Artsakh and Armenia is on the board. Therefore, I call on all our compatriots to become active participants in this struggle, not to remain indifferent or consider themselves powerless observers. “

The speculations about who or who will join are not important for us. This is not a struggle of one person, one political force. The whole nation must unite to defend its state and the right of the Armenian people to exist with a united, determined will.

To our sons, comrades-in-arms, their relatives who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Artsakh and Armenia from the first Artsakh war until today,

“We owe the Homeland, the victorious, peaceful, powerful, to the children and the elderly who walk from the Republic Square to Tsitsernakaberd, shouting” Fight, fight! “With fiery eyes.