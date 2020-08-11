From Perez: THEY LOVE IT!!! The first evaluation of my new autobiography remains in!!!! This is what Publisher’s Weekly needs to state!!!!!!!!!! Order your copies today! I will sign them all! Details to come! And I did the audio variation too! CLICK HERE to get TMI: My Life In Scandal on Amazon or straight at PerezHiltonBook.com
Home Entertainment My First Review!!! – Perez Hilton
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Avawing High-Back Gaming Office Chair Adults Racing Computer Gamer Chair with Fully Foam, Adjustable...
Price: (as of - Details) Feature:【Applicable Places】This Avawing gaming chair is suitable for the gaming room, living room, bedroom, office, the study and...
Moderna stock pops after agreement to sell at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses...
ModernaInc MRNA,. -4.22% revealed Tuesday afternoon that it has actually reached an agreement to sell 100 million doses of its investigational vaccine for COVID-19 to...
My First Review!!! – Perez Hilton
From Perez: THEY LOVE IT!!! The first evaluation of my new autobiography remains in!!!! This is what Publisher's Weekly needs to state!!!!!!!!!! Order...
TikTok collected MAC addresses for 15 months on its Android app
TikTok's Android app collected users' MAC addresses for 18 months in infraction of the platform guidelines, as found bya Wall Street Journal investigation...
Luck of the draw a huge factor at U.S. Amateur
BANDON, Ore.-- If Bandon Dunes is thought about as near real links golf as it gets in the U.S., then stroke play...
Tesla stock split makes richly valued shares reachable again
Tesla is splitting its raised shares in a 5-for-1 exchange, a relocation timed to make the stock rate less costly for specific financiers...
Trump claims dog was sent a ballot. See election official's response
Colorado has actually had universal mail-in ballot for 7 years. George Stern assists manage elections in Colorado and has actually welcomed President Trump...
Couple Charged With Murder After Cops Find Woman’s Mutilated Body In Their Freezer
Be cautious who you stick with. A Tennessee couple was charged with the murder of Jennifer Gail Paxton, whom they had actually apparently...