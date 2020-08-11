My First Review!!! – Perez Hilton

By
Jasyson
-

From Perez: THEY LOVE IT!!! The first evaluation of my new autobiography remains in!!!! This is what Publisher’s Weekly needs to state!!!!!!!!!! Order your copies today! I will sign them all! Details to come! And I did the audio variation too! CLICK HERE to get TMI: My Life In Scandal on Amazon or straight at PerezHiltonBook.com

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR