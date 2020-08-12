My daughter Heather Heyer’s death taught me how to grieve. We all need to know how today

As of today, the U.S. has suffered over 160,000 deaths due to COVID-19 That is a lot of discomfort and sorrow throughout a large swath of the population– sorrow around losing a task, a member of the family, a buddy, a way of life.

But the majority of us have actually never ever spoken about how to grieve. Do we even know how to bring it up? Everyone’s sorrow journey is distinct, however hearing how others manage it can be an introducing point to conversation and understanding.

If you ask me which I choose– mountains or beach– I will constantly select mountains. My youth was invested in the Shenandoah Valley, surrounded by mountains. My heritage is coal mining, sculpted deep from the Appalachian Mountains.

When I had to do with 5, my moms and dads took me to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Having never ever seen the ocean, I was rather thrilled. That was till my sitter that year, my grandma, regaled me with stories and images from encyclopedias of riptides, crashing waves, sharks, lampreys, and jellyfish. It took a lot of coaxing to get me into the water. As a chubby kid and teen, the beach was never ever a location I totally delighted in.

But now, I live at the beach. Not in reality, however metaphorically.

Three years ago today, I was tossed into the ocean. My daughter Heather Heyer’s murder, at a counterprotest to a “Unite the Right” rally …

