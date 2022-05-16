Member of the NA “Hayastan” faction Aram Vardjanyan at the meeting with the journalists today referred to the actions carried out by the police during the motorcades of the members of the “Resistance” movement, noting that they had nothing to do with legality.

The deputy said that all the policemen who committed illegalities will be held accountable.

“In the area where the police illegalities took place, some of our compatriots called 1-02, informed that there were injuries on the cars, property was damaged that did not exist before, property was missing from the car, monetary disappearances, “The police should be ready to be held accountable for all that,” said Vardjanyan.

He noted that his colleagues had submitted reports to the Prosecutor General to assess the actions of the police.