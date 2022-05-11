“Yesterday, one of my colleagues met in the corridor of the university and asked, ‘What are you doing here at this hour? What are you doing?’ “No matter how much I was flattered by the question, I was also surprised,” said Levon Nazaryan, a lecturer at the Pedagogical University, during a rally in France Square today demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. “In front of me, feeling my bewilderment, he hugged me, hugged me and said in my ear, ‘You know, there is a certain fear of these authorities, we are afraid to do something to our heads, otherwise we will join you,'” he continued. According to Levon Nazaryan, he answered that he should join at this moment, otherwise the “last moment” may not be.

Levon Nazaryan also mentioned that before the November 9 capitulation it was no longer a secret that Armenia was deprived of its sovereignty. “We lose it when we lose our identity. From that moment it was clear that Nicole has no identity and did not have it, the guarantee of her “victory” was that she was without identity. His power is also faceless. “Fighting against Nikol, we are fighting for the revival of our national identity.”

According to the lecturer, many ask how they will solve the Artsakh issue ․ “It will be solved when a government is formed that will advance the interests of our identity. Without identity, there can be no self-determination. The people of Artsakh cannot insist on the realization of the right to self-determination, as long as the group of murderers sitting here does not know what identity is. ” Nazaryan also mentioned that there are rumors that the police are walking around the universities, looking at lists of absentees. He called on his colleagues not to oppress the students, because their struggle is for values.

The lecturer also addressed the police, saying that they were not in the opposite camps, and that they were also fighting so that crescents would not appear on the police’s shoulders the next day.

Luiza SUKIASYAN