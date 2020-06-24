‘My Black Receipt’ campaign encourages consumers to spend $5 million at Black-owned businesses through July 6

One initiative is hoping to push that momentum even further by motivating consumers to spend $5 million at Black-owned businesses by July 6 and change it into more than a one-time purchase.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams was unable to hold in-person classes, but she wanted to carry on supporting her fellow Black entrepreneurs and business owners, who’ve been hit hardest by the pandemic.

And with the estimate that the median wealth of Black Americans will drop to $0 by 2053 if current trends carry on, Williams said that propelled her a lot more to start My Black Receipt with her collaborators from HBCU Wall Street, Broccoli City, The Black Standard and Knox St. Studios. The campaign has now reached over $550,000 altogether receipts, according to the internet site.

“When you invest and purchase from a Black-owned business, what you’re really doing is strengthening the Black community,” Williams said.

A way to assess the collected impact

The goal of My Black Receipt is to have Americans “put their receipts where their protest is,” Williams said.

Just as folks are supporting Black businesses at this time in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Williams said that individuals usually obtain Black-owned businesses in response to protest.

“So it’s really people responding to disappointment by buying from a Black-owned business,” Williams said. “But we thought that should be consistent and that should be measured.”

My Black Receipt helps not just measure that impact, but in addition allows Black businesses to advertise themselves on the site’s preferred shopping list, that has over 7,000 businesses listed.

My Black Receipt hopes to reach a goal of $5 million in spending between Juneteenth (June 19) and July 6.

“July 6th is the day before Blackout Day, which is the day where other organizers have called upon Black people to withdraw their spending from the economy to show the power of the Black dollar,” Williams said.

Partnership with Yelp

Last week, Yelp announced that it teamed up with My Black Receipt to launch a brand new feature that enables businesses to identify themselves as Black-owned and appear in “Black-owned” search engine results.

“We’re proud to help amplify this important movement organized by the My Black Receipt team and support this monumental effort at what we hope will be a turning point in our society,” Yelp’s Community Director Tara Lewis said in a blog post.

More than a trend

When the campaign ends on July 6, Williams said she and her team will to push out a report with the data.

“We are going to be able to tell what sectors people bought from. We’ll be able to tell what city they purchased in. We’ll be able to tell if they bought from brick and mortar spaces or online spaces,” Williams said. “So we’re going to use that data to really inform the population of what happens when we have concentrated buying activity and we’re going to upgrade the site so that people can track their Black spending throughout the year.”

Whether or not My Black Receipt reaches its goal of $5 million, she said it just brings awareness to more Black-owned businesses and spurs people to not just obtain those businesses when it’s a trend.

“I want this to be more than just a flashy headline. I really want this to be a lifestyle,” Williams said.