My birthday wish for Trump (opinion)

I’ve explained it in this manner to Trump supporters who’ve called my SiriusXM radio show by first asking, “Do you remember how much you hated Hillary Clinton?” They always respond, “Yes!” Then I let them know, “Well, double that and that’s how much we hate Trump.” (I can’t actually quantify the degree of dislike for Trump, however it does drive the point home for them.)

And now finally pollsters are asking the best questions to measure what political boffins call “negative partisanship.” It’s the concept that you are not really much voting for a candidate, but voting to defeat somebody you dislike. For years, it was Republicans who wielded this political sword efficiently by ginning up fears of what their opponents would allegedly do should they won the election, from Trump’s declare that Hillary Clinton wanted open borders to his false statement that Biden wants to “defund” the police.

But now Democrats, who in 2008 were inspired by Obama’s message of “hope,” are inspired by the requirement to defeat Trump. The CNN poll — which Trump unsuccessfully demanded CNN should retract and apologize for — found that 70% of Trump supporters said that their vote could be for Trump rather than against Biden. In contrast, 60% said the primary reason for their Biden vote was to state opposition to Trump.

Need more evidence? A current poll by NPR/PBS/Marist that found Trump’s approval rating was at 41%, with 55% disapproving. For context, Trump’s highest disapproval rating in this poll was 56% in December 2017 during the government shutdown. But worse for Trump may be the gap between people who “strongly approve” of him at 28% compared to those who “strongly disapprove” at 47%.

Obviously, polls can change. At this point in the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton seemed well ahead of Trump.

There’s probably not much Trump can perform to change the minds of the who strongly disapprove of him on the next five months before Election Day. His only play — especially given our economy is in a recession with the best unemployment rate since the Great Depression — is to attempt to make people hate Biden more than they hate him. We can get Trump to use every way possible to complete just that.

However, predicated on current polling, we can hope that come next June 14, Trump will undoubtedly be celebrating his birthday being an ex-president — and America will be light emitting diode by a Biden administration.