My Austrian MotoGP win proves nothing to Ducati

Dovizioso’s supervisor Simone Battistella revealed on Saturday ahead of certifying at the Red Bull Ring that the Italian would not be restoring his handle Ducati beyond 2020, with marque validating this right after.

The three-time MotoGP champion runner-up would not explain on why he has actually taken this choice, however states it was taken now to clear his mind in the existing title fight in the middle of an up until now tough season forDovizioso Continuing Ducati’s unbeaten perform at Red Bull Ring given that it returned to the calendar in 2016, Dovizioso firmly insists the win held no underlying significance to him.

When asked byMotorsport com if this win showed a point to Ducati, he responded: “No, no, no. Fortunately we already did that in the past. This is not a change [of anything]. This is not the point. That’s it.”

Dovizioso was able to make a development in how he approached braking this weekend on the GP20, having actually had a hard time in the opening 3 rounds in this location– among the problems triggered by Michelin’s brand-new building rear tire.

Though this tire has actually been benched for the Austrian double-header for an unique building particularly for Red Bull Ring, Dovizioso stated throughout the weekend that this made little distinction, with his gains originating from comprehending the bike much better after Brno …