MX350 E100 E175 36W Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E200 E200S E125 E225 E300 E325 E350 E400 E150 E500 PR20 MX400 ZR350 E500S, Pocket Mod, Sports Mod and Dirt Quad 3-Prong Inline-24V 1.5A

【Product Details:】:

Input: 100-240V 50-60Hz

Output: 36W 24V 1.5A

Connector Tip: Female 3-Pin Inline

Warranty:12 months

【This charger has been tested to ensure compatibility with the following laptops:】

Razor Electric Scooter E100 E200 E200S E300 E300S E325 E175 E150 PR200 E125 E225

Razor E200S Seated Electric Scooter Models

Razor E500S E225S E325S Electric Scooter

Razor Dirt Rocket MX350 MX400

Razor Dune Buggy Scooter

Razor Dirt QUAD Electric Scooter ATV Off-Road

Razor E100S E300S Seated Electric Scooter Models

Razor Electric Trikke E2 E500S E500

Razor Pocket Mod Series Electric Scooter

Razor PR200 Pocket

Razor Rebellion Chopper Electric

Razor Mini Chopper Electric Bike

Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket

Razor Pocket Mod (Bella, Betty, Bistro, Daisy, iMod and Vapor) Electric Bikes

【Compatible P/N】:

razor rebellion Chopper mini bike

Razor Scooter Battery Charger Premium Inline

Freedom Scooter Model 644, 942, 943, 946, 961, 947

Razor ZR350 Electric Motorcycle

Boreem Electric Scooter Jia 601-S and Jia 602-D (250 Watt Version)

Razor Esparkpark Electric Scooter Models

Razor Ground Force Electric Powered Go-Kart Scooter

Note：

1.Please press【Ctrl + F】to search your type.

2.In order to get a correct adapter please kindly double check if your original adapter’s output and connector size are the same as ours firstly.

【Not Sure?】Leave your questions on the ” Customer questions & answers ” on website. We will answer it in 12h.]

INPUT:AC 100-240V Output: 24V-1.5A-36W Connector Size: Female 3-Pin Inline Prongs:3-Prong

This Adapter works with Razor E100 E175 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500;Mini Chopper; Dirt Quad; Pocket Rocket; Pocket Mod Electric Scooter

COMPATIBILITY: Compatible for Razor Trikke E2 Razor E200S E300S E500S E325S Electric Scooter Razor MX350 MX400 ZR350; Razor Rebellion Electric Chopper Razor Dirt Quad Electric ATV; Razor PR200 Pocket Rocket; Razor Ground Force Electric Go-Kart

security Protection:CE-/FCC-/RoHS Certified for safety, over voltage protection, short circuit protection; High speed efficiency:high energy conversion rate to save energy and be environmentfriendly;Superior quality:minimum voltage ripple ensures steady power output better feeds your scooter.

OUR GUARANTEE – We offer a no-questions-asked return policy in one month. Additionally, for one year from the date of purchase, we will exchange your product if there is any wrong with it.