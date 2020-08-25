MWSU sorority facing scrutiny after posting controversial COVID-19 picture

( ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A regional sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha, at Missouri Western State University is stimulating debate after posting a picture that appears to satirize the COVID-19 pandemic.

The picture has actually considering that been removed the chapter’s social networks, however revealed the group of sis presenting with masks as a prop.

Since the picture was published, it has actually circled social networks and got attention from the university. Campus personnel stated the picture was taken prior to classes started and prior to masks were mandated, however stated regardless, the picture itself was an error.

MWSU launching a declaration online stating:

“Recently, some images have actually distributed on social networks of Missouri Western trainees who were not social distancing or using masks. Specific events …