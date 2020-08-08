MV Wakashio: Ship aground off Mauritius begins leaking oil



Satellite images reveal the vessel leaking fuel offMauritius





The island country of Mauritius has actually stated a state of emergency situation after a vessel offshore started leaking oil into the ocean.

MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef off the Indian Ocean island on 25 July and its team was left.

But the big bulk provider has actually considering that started leaking lots of fuel into the surrounding waters.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth revealed a “state of environmental emergency” on Friday.

He likewise attracted France and its President, Emmanuel Macron, stating that Mauritius “does not have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships”.

The French island of Reunion lies near Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

Mauritius is house to world-renowned reef, and tourist is an important part of the country’s economy.

Happy Khambule of Greenpeace Africa stated that “thousands” of animal types “are at …