Muzzin is out for the rest of the play-in series – TheLeafsNation

Following hours of unpredictability relating to the status of Jake Muzzin’s health, the Leafs validated that he is back at the Fairmount Royal York however will not play for the rest of the series.

This is a great result to what seemed a dreadful injury sustained by the 31- year-old protector. Based on the NHL’s schedule for the preliminary starting on August 11th, that implies Muzzin will be out of commission for a week at minimum (presuming the Leafs advance past the Blue Jackets). He will remain in quarantine at the hotel for the time being as he gains back strength from his disorder.

Muzzin left Tuesday’s video game late in the 3rd duration after being cross-checked by Pierre-Luc Dubois and had his neck and head hit the back of Oliver Bjorkstrand’s leg as he was up to the ice. He was removed on a stretcher following a 15- minute hold-up.

In the wake of his injury sidelining him for the rest of the series, the Leafs will likely slot in either Rasmus Sandin or Martin Marincin to fill the space.

The series advances Thursday at 8 p.m. where Toronto and Columbus aim to get hold of the series lead.