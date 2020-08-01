Muzili G4 Wireless Earbuds, in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Immersive Bass Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, 36H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof Sport Earbuds with Removable Ear Hook, for Samsung/Android/Windows



Muzili Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones



Why choose Muzili Bluetooth Headphones?

Double Earhooks Design for Sports

Waterproof: IPX7

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Binaural/Mono Mode

800mAh Large Capacity

Automatic Power-on und Pairing

One-Button Control

Wide Compatibility

What are in the package?

2 * Bluetooth Earbuds

2 * Pairs of Over-Ear Earhooks

1 * Charging Case

1 * Charging Cable

1 * User Manual

3 * Pairs of Ear Tips

Simple Operation – One-Button Control

Play/pause: click the MFB button

Previous/next: double click L/R

Volume -/+: long press L/R

Activate voice assistant: triple-click L/R

Answer/hang up the call: click the MFB button during a call

Reject the call: press and hold the MFB button for 2 seconds during a call

Bluetooth 5.0

Superior Sound Quality

Adopting Bluetooth 5.0 and Hi-Fi dynamic speaker, these earbuds provide you with Hi-Fi stereo sound that shows more accurate details for sound quality and more natural, more immersive sound effects. The earbuds can greatly distinguish deep bass, clear alto and treble for stereo music.

IPX7 Waterproof

IPX7 Waterproof & Sweatproof

Muzili IPX7 waterproof & sweatproof design is suitable for more sports conditions. Waterproof technology efficiently protects sports headphones from damage by sweat and rain so as to ensure their lifespan, perfect for running, jogging, etc.

Comfortable to wear

Ergonomic Design

Muzili G4 headphones adopt ergonomic design to stay in your ears securely and make you feel comfortable for long time use. 3 pairs of different-sized ear tips included are suitable for most ears.

UP TO 36H LONG PLAYTIME : Muzili wireless ear buds compatible with 800mAh battery charging case, which can charge the both bluetooth earbuds 5-6 times, support up to 36H play time. Built-in 60mAh lithium polymer battery for each ear buds, you can enjoy continuously up to 6 hours of premium quality talk or play time and fast full recharged in 1.5h.

UNIQUE EAR HOOK DESIGN FOR COMFORT & SECURE FIT: Muzili Ipx7 waterproof sport earbuds come with two kinds of ear hooks and three pairs(S/M/L) of ear tips. Ergonomic design and soft silicone ear tips ensure your headphones stay secure and comfort.

QUICK PAIRING & STABLE CONNECTIVITY: Muzili wireless ear phones adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology to ensure more stable connection, lower latency and lower power consumption during data transmission. Just feel free to enjoy the wireless music with high quality sound.

IPX7 WATERPROOF & SWEATPROOF: Muzili bluetooth headphones utilize IPX7 waterproof & sweatproof design for more sports conditions. The waterproof technology efficiently protects sports headphones from damage by sweat and rain so as to ensure their lifespan, perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling, etc.