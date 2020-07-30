Muzii PC Gaming Chair for Pro,4-Color Choice Breathable SOFTKNIT Fabric Racing Style Ergonomic Adjustable Computer Chair for Office or Game with Headrest and Lumbar Pillow for Adults and Teens (RED)



This Chair Is a Stylish Addition To Your Gaming Station Or a Unique Touch To Your Office.



MUZII chairs are manufactured under strict quality standards to offer our customers the ultimate level of luxury and comfort. Although this chair was originally designed to heighten the gaming experience, it is sure to become your seat of choice for working and relaxing,too.

No matter the activity for which you use your MUZII, it will take your experience to the next level.

SOFTKNIT Fabric（Breathable & Durable）



Breathable and durable mesh upholstery covers both the padded seat, the contoured padded back, and the lumbar & headrest pillows.

Full-Metal 2D Armrests(Left, Right, Up, Down)



Easily personalize support for your elbow and wrist with the new Muzii 2D armrests—updated with a new metal internal mechanism for greater durability and superb ease of customization. Left, right, up, down, adjust each armrest to have it suit your exact support needs without the risk of carpal tunnel.

Class-4 Heavy Duty KGS Gas Pistons(Best In Class)



Experience world-class assurance as the class 4 hydraulics featured in each Muzii chair has received certifications from multiple internationally-renowned authorities.

PU Gaming Chair Wheels(Smooth & Quiet)



The wheels are made from protective nylon rubber and encased in soft polyurethane material, so they will not leave any marks or scratches, including hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile, carpet.

Fabric

Armrest

Gas Piston

Wheel

Material

Soft knit Fabric

2.0 PU Leather

Perforated Pu Leather

Perforated Pu Leather

Weight Capacity

300 lbs

300 lbs

330 lbs

330 lbs

Height Adjustment

✓

✓

✓

✓

85~180° Reclining

✓

✓

✓

✓

Rocking & Locking

✓

✓

✓

✓

Adjustable Armrest

✓

✓

✓

✓

Retractable Footrest

X

X

✓

✓

【PICK YOUR DESIRED FEEL】 – Are you want something comfortable and that keeps you focused and well-supported for long hours of gaming? Choose MUZII Ergonomic Pro game chair for you to game and work in peak condition.

【MULTI-FUNCTION】- Armrest and seat-height adjustable; 85~180°reclining and rocking; 360 Degree Swivel and Multi-direction Wheels; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.Dimensions: 27.2″(W) x 21.26″(D) x 48.82″-52.97″(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 16”(L) x 19.68”(W); Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds.

【SELECTED MATERIAL】- “SOFT KNIT FABRIC” A perfect balance between comfort, breathability, and style; 1.8mm thick steel frame, more sturdy and stable; Heavy-duty base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility.

【DESIGNED AND CERTIFIED FOR SAFETY】- Each Muzii chair features CLASS-4 heavy-duty KGS gas pistons verified by SGS and supports up to 300lbs.

【WIDE APPLICATIONS】- Muzii gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. Choose Muzii Ergonomic Pro game chair for you to game and work in peak condition.