

France, the previous colonial power, prompted the soldiers to go back to barracks





A mutiny by soldiers in the tactical West African state of Mali has actually been condemned by local group Ecowas and previous colonial power France.

Gunfire appeared inside an essential military base, some 15km (9 miles) from the capital, Bamako, on Tuesday early morning.

In the centre of Bamako boys robbed a government-owned structure and set it on fire.

Multiple reports suggest President Ibrahim Boubakar Ke ïta has actually been jailed by mutinying soldiers.

The discontent accompanies require more demonstrations to require that the president resign.

Mr Keita won a 2nd term in elections in 2018, however there is prevalent anger over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and the getting worse security scenario with jihadist and common violence on the boost.

It is not yet clear the number of soldiers have actually participated in the mutiny. Some reports state it was sustained by a pay disagreement.