Mustard, YG Team Up to Buy Restaurants, Feed Community with Healthy Meals

Mega-producer Mustard just came up with one helluva remix … not only delivering free meals to those in need, but making certain they’re healthy meals.

The hitmaker hopped on “TMZ Live” Monday to speak about his latest venture … teaming up with his pal, YG, to buy up 7 L.A.-based Fishbone Seafood restaurants. But, the partnership does not end there. The L.A.-native ballers also partnered with Postmates to give back to their community … delivering $100k worth of free food to L.A. residents and community organizations.

Check out the video and the pics … Mustard said that he wanted to lead by example and provide back to his community, never forgetting his roots. The producer says he is not carrying this out for the praise. Far from it. It’s about showing kids that those who ensure it is out have a responsibility to surrender.

Mustard — who BTW, earned the stage name because his first name is Dijon (as in Dijon mustard, obtain it?) — is also looking much different these days. Dude tells us being locked up in quarantine is what triggered the transformation … with an assist from of his camera guys.