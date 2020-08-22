MotoGP chauffeurs prevent major injury after a significant crash. An severe bicycle rider carries out outrageous stunts on a supersonic aircraft. A 13-year-old woman defend an opportunity to drive for the most well-known group in Formula 1. And brand-new video footage emerges of a heated exchange throughout an NBA match. Here are the must-see videos of the week from the world of sport.
Must-watch sports videos of the week
