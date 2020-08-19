Musso Massgae Gaming Chair with Footrest, Adjustable Esports Gamer Chair, Adults Racing Video Game Chair, Large Size PU Leather High-Back Executive Office Chair (Orange)

Price: $199.99
-179B Series Chair
-A Footrest
-Installation Manual
UPGRADE VERSION WITH FOOTREST & MASSAGER
Ergonomic design & Racing style
MUSSO 179B zero series is equipped with footrests and massager, and most accessories have been upgraded, such as the armrests, gas cylinder, and five-star base.
-May it give you a feeling of relaxation
Whether you are tired or nervous.
Hot Colors & Best choice
There are 6 hot colors choice : black, orange, white, pink and two special camouflage patterns. Pick the one that best suits your home style !
Black
Orange
White
Camouflage pattern A
Height Adjustment
✓
✓
✓
✓
Recliner and Rocking
90-140 Degree
90-180 Degree
90-180 Degree
90-155 Degree
90-160 Degree
Armrest Adjustment
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Max Capacity and Rocking
250lbs
250lbs
300lbs
390lbs
390lbs
Retractable Footrest
✓
Lumbar Support
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Ergonomic Designs: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most. Adjustable headrest and lumbar pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.
Comfortable Gaming Chairs: Headrest pillow & lumbar cushion, wider armrests with ergonomic shape, larger-size seat cushion, wider chair back provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days
Good Quality Material: High-quality PU leather, high-density thicker sponge with great resilience and high permeability,comes with integrated metal frame.Heavy duty chair base with castors make a superb stable structure. (Maximum capacity : 300LB)
Product Size: Back Size(W×H): 23.3×33.2inch Seat Size(W×D): 20.9×19.7inch Adjustable Height: 18.20 “-21.9 “,360 degree swivel, 90 to 140 degree backwards movement
Warranty Policy: Offer one-year worry-free manufacturer Warranty: Free replacement for damage&defective items and missing parts /Free replacement for installation problems,damage and missing parts within1 year. Replace & refund within 1 month.