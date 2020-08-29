Musso Massgae Gaming Chair with Footrest, Adjustable Esports Gamer Chair, Adults Racing Video Game Chair, Large Size PU Leather High-Back Executive Office Chair (Black)



PACKAGE INCLUDES

-179B Series Chair

-A Footrest

-Installation Manual

UPGRADE VERSION WITH FOOTREST & MASSAGER



Ergonomic design & Racing style

MUSSO 179B zero series is equipped with footrests and massager, and most accessories have been upgraded, such as the armrests, gas cylinder, and five-star base.

-May it give you a feeling of relaxation

Whether you are tired or nervous.

Hot Colors & Best choice



There are 6 hot colors choice : black, orange, white, pink and two special camouflage patterns. Pick the one that best suits your home style !

Hot Colors & Best choice



There are 6 colors for this version chair : black, orange, white, pink and two special camouflage pattern. Pick the one that best suits your home style !

Black

Orange

White

Camouflage pattern A

Height Adjustment

✓

✓

✓

✓

Recliner and Rocking

90-140 Degree

90-180 Degree

90-180 Degree

90-155 Degree

90-160 Degree

Armrest Adjustment

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max Capacity and Rocking

250lbs

250lbs

300lbs

390lbs

390lbs

Retractable Footrest

✓

Lumbar Support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Ergonomic Designs: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most. Adjustable headrest and lumbar pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.

Comfortable Gaming Chairs: Headrest pillow & lumbar cushion, wider armrests with ergonomic shape, larger-size seat cushion, wider chair back provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days

Good Quality Material: High-quality PU leather, high-density thicker sponge with great resilience and high permeability,comes with integrated metal frame.Heavy duty chair base with castors make a superb stable structure. (Maximum capacity : 300LB)

Product Size: Back Size(W×H): 23.3×33.2inch Seat Size(W×D): 20.9×19.7inch Adjustable Height: 18.20 “-21.9 “,360 degree swivel, 90 to 140 degree backwards movement.

Warranty Policy: Offer one-year worry-free manufacturer Warranty: Free replacement for damage&defective items and missing parts /Free replacement for installation problems,damage and missing parts within1 year. Replace & refund within 1 month.