Musso Contoured Gaming Chair Adults Racing Computer Gamer Chair with Fully Foam, Esports Video Game Chair, PU Leather Executive Office Chair with Lumbar Support (Orange)



Price: $229.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 18:04:43 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PACKAGE INCLUDES

-229A Series Chair

-Installation Hardware

-Installation Tool and Gloves

-Installation Manual

-A Surprise Gift

ABOUT MUSSO 229A SERIES



Individuality & Originality Design

MUSSO 229A series is designed with a futuristic sense, and the muscular shape gives strong support to the body. The inspiration comes from Lamborghini cushion, which has Unique personality and is different from the traditional gaming chair.

-Unique Muscular Shape

-Personality Design

-Highly Contoured Support

-Segmented Padded Design

Height Adjustment

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Recliner and Rocking

90-180 Degree

90-155 Degree

90-160 Degree

90-160 Degree

90-135 Degree

Armrest Adjustment

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max Capacity and Rocking

300 lbs

390 lbs

390 lbs

390 lbs

240 lbs

Lumbar Support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Color choice

✓

✓

✓

Ergonomic Designs: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support. Full memory foam fits your posture and body size. Sit ergonomically can reduce back pressure and improve blood flow to the lower body.

Exceptional Comfort: Head position filling & lumbar pillows, adjustable armrests (can either be removed), wider seat cushion, high backrest provides luxury and comfort, recline position allows you to recline as resting bed.

Good Quality Material: High-quality PU leather, high-density thicker sponge with great resilience and high permeability,comes with integrated metal frame.Heavy duty chair base with castors make a superb stable structure.The material decide the weight capacity (Maximum capacity :300LB)

Back Size(W×H):23.3×33.2inch Seat Size(W×D): 20.9×19.7inch Adjustable Height: 18.20 “-21.9 “,360 degree swivel, 90 to 180 degree backwards movement.

Return or exchange within 30 days from the delivered date. FREE replacement parts provided for one year.ent for installation problems,damage and missing parts within1 year. Replace & refund within 1 month.