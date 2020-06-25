Musselburgh takeover deal complete | Racing News

Chester Race Company has confirmed it has taken on the working settlement for Musselburgh – bringing an finish to uncertainty which has lengthy surrounded the Scottish monitor’s future.

It was introduced final October, following years of disputes between all events concerned within the East Lothian Council-owned course, that third social gathering Chester Race Company (CRC) would take over its operating and was to be invited to agree a 10-year contract to take action.

Subsequent negotiations had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, however CRC introduced in an announcement on Thursday that the deal is complete.

Musselburgh due to this fact joins Chester and Bangor-on-Dee because the third racecourse within the CRC portfolio – and the Scottish course is because of resume its fixture checklist subsequent Tuesday, behind closed doorways in step with measures to mitigate the unfold of coronavirus.

CRC chief govt Richard Thomas stated: “We are delighted to be formally appointed as the brand new operators of Musselburgh Racecourse on behalf of East Lothian Council.

“We are dedicated to the long-term operating and success of the racecourse and making certain its fame inside the local people and Scottish racing is upheld.

“The entire team is excited to begin this new chapter and deliver proposals to maximise the available opportunities for the racecourse.”

Musselburgh basic supervisor Bill Farnsworth added: “The appointment of Chester Race Company to run Musselburgh marks a brand new chapter within the historical past of our 200-year-old racecourse.

“Chester’s administration group has a superb monitor report, and we’re delighted to be working with probably the greatest racecourse groups within the nation.

“They share the same values as Musselburgh in their ambition to provide a five-star racing and hospitality experience, to host quality horse racing, offer excellent customer service and to invest where possible to improve the racing and customer infrastructure.”