Muslims in Germany Use IKEA Parking Lot for COVID-Safe Group Prayer

Hundreds of Muslims from a mosque in Germany got here collectively for a vacation prayer whereas sustaining social distancing … due to their pleasant neighborhood IKEA.
Muslims all around the world spent the weekend celebrating Eid al-Fitr — AKA the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” which marks the top of Ramadan — however for apparent pandemic causes, gatherings and group prayer for the holy day have been more difficult to do safely.
So, a mosque in Wetzlar requested the native IKEA if it might use the shop’s at present unoccupied parking zone as a group spot for physical-distancing-safe congregating … and received the inexperienced gentle.
Muslims in Germany requested IKEA if they might use their parking zone to wish, whereas sustaining distance.
And this IKEA mentioned sure.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 25, 2020
@JoshuaPotash
The picture is superior and proves that outdated adage … the place there is a will there is a method. Folks on-line known as the occasion “beautiful,” “uplifting” and a “gorgeous sight.”
It’s additionally an excellent lesson for church buildings right here in the U.S. which might be attempting to convene for providers beneath quarantine guidelines.
The mosque, IGMG Wetzlar FATIH CAMII, publicly thanked IKEA’s administration and all the general public officers and law enforcement officials who helped make “this extraordinary holiday prayer possible.”