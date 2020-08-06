Muslims are being blamed for England’s coronavirus outbreaks, in the latest sign of Covid-19-related racism

Muslims were captured off guard recently, when the UK federal government all of a sudden revealed regional lockdowns in a variety of locations in northern England where cases have actually surged. The statement came simply hours prior to Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest celebrations inIslam

.

The constraints– released late last Thursday night– prohibited individuals in the called locations from combining with other homes.

Local political leaders and Muslim leaders slammed the timing of the statement.

“The timing … it focused individuals’s minds [on Muslims],” Rabnawaz Akbar, a Labour Party councilor in Manchester, informed CNN. The federal government “have done it on the eve of Eid,” prominent individuals to believe “it must be the Muslim community’s fault,” Akbar stated. “You see how individuals would have pertained to the presumption. [The government] have actually done it without believing however of course, they’re highlighting a specific market. And individuals are mad and now that anger is concentrated on a specific neighborhood.” A Downing Street representative stated in a declaration to CNN: “Decisions on lockdowns are based solely on scientific advice and the latest data. Where there are local outbreaks, our priority will remain taking whatever steps are necessary to protect people.” Akbar likewise slammed Craig Whittaker, a Conservative MP who recommended that England’s ethnic minorities …

