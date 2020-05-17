Muslim scholars union urges stand against Israeli plans – Middle East Monitor

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on Saturday prompted the Islamic globe and also all nations to stand against Israel’s plans to link the busy Palestinian regions, Anadolu records.

Secretary-General of the IUMS, Ali al-Qaradaghi, implicated Israel of making use of the globe’s fixation with the coronavirus pandemic, together with the Trump’s management assistance, to wage its hostile plans against the Palestinians.

“The IUMS calls upon all to stand with the Palestinian people, and their right in self-determination and to liberate their occupied territories,” stated al-Qaradaghi

He held the UNITED STATE management totally in charge of effects of accepting Israeli plans of linking Jerusalem and also various other Palestinian regions to its sovereignty by offering a thumbs-up to the Israeli federal government.

The addition will certainly occur July 1, as concurred in between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also his newly found ally Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and also White event.

Palestinian authorities have actually endangered to eliminate reciprocal contracts with Israel if it goes on with its plans, which would certainly even more threaten the two-state option.

Jordan: Israel addition strategy ‘catastrophic’

The addition comes as component of United States President Donald Trump’s supposed “Deal of the century” introducedJan 28. It describes Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and also identifies Israeli sovereignty over huge components of the West Bank.

The strategy consists of the facility of a very fragmented Palestinian state linked by bridges and also passages.

Palestinian authorities claim that under the United States strategy, Israel will certainly link 30%– 40% of the West Bank, consisting of every one of East Jerusalem, viewed as the funding of a future Palestinian state.

The strategy has actually attracted extensive objection from the Arab globe and also was turned down by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which prompted all participant mentions not to involve with the strategy or accept Washington in executing it whatsoever.