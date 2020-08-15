Muslim scholar slams media, Biden for reaction to Trump’s ‘epic and historic’ Israel-UAE peace deal

The mainstream media responded in a short-sighted method to President Trump‘s Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal that might alter the world over the next century, a Muslim scholar stated Saturday.

Dr. Qanta Ahmed likewise slammed presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden on “Fox & Friends Weekend” for taking partial credit for the diplomatic advancement.

The peace deal will “end the game for the Islamist mothership, the Muslim Brotherhood” and put Iran on the defensive, according to Ahmed.

MSNBC, CNN MOSTLY IGNORE TRUMP’S MAJOR ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL DURING PRIME TIME

“It’s just very difficult to explain the scale of this. This is epic and historic,” she informed hostPete Hegseth “Our media, Pete, is looking only in the very narrow view. Our president is looking beyond even his second presidency. This will change the world for the next century.”

After Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed launched a joint declaration Thursday concurring to stabilize Israel- UAE relations, Biden applauded the deal, crediting “efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative.”

” I personally hung out with leaders of both Israel and the UAE throughout our administration constructing the case for cooperation and wider engagement and the advantages it might provide to both countries, and I am pleased by today’s …