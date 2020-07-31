Muslim pilgrims perform last Hajj ritual in Makkah – Middle East Monitor

In lowered numbers due to the pandemic, Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia on Friday assembled on the camping tent city of Mina to toss stones at a symbolic representation of the devil as part of the yearly Hajj expedition, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the authorities Saudi Press Agency (HEALTH SPA), after finishing the significant pillar of Hajj, the pilgrims came down Thursday fromMt Arafat to the plain of Muzdalifah, where they invested the night, prior to heading in the early morning to Mina, east of the holy city of Makkah.

The last ritual, “Great Jamara”– in which pilgrims toss 7 stones at a wall representing Satan– is meant to advise Muslims of the devil’s continuous efforts to lead the faithful astray.

According to Muslim belief, the Prophet Abraham was the very first to perform the ritual after the devil attempted to prompt him to disobey Allah.

The yearly Hajj expedition to Saudi Arabia is a spiritual responsibility for Muslims, who should make the journey– if economically practical– a minimum of as soon as in their lives.

This year, greatly smaller sized varieties of pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic put that objective out of reach for many Muslims.

READ: Saudi apprehends 244 individuals attempting to get in Makkah for the Hajj

Considered the 5th “pillar” of Islam, the Hajj is meant to show the uniformity of the Muslim individuals and their submission to Allah.

The expedition happens every year from the 8th to 12 th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12 th and last month of the Islamic calendar.

On these 5 days, Muslim pilgrims assemble on Makkah, where they circumambulate the Kaaba 7 times; run in between the hills of Al-Safa and Al-Marwah; beverage water from the spiritual Well of Zamzam; stand vigil on the plains ofMt Arafat; and, lastly, toss stones at the devil.

Pilgrims then cut their hair and compromise an animal– meat from which is generally dispersed to the bad– prior to commemorating the Eid al-Adha, or banquet of the sacrifice, which started on Friday.

Because the Islamic calendar is based upon the lunar cycle, the date of the Hajj modifications each year on western calendars.

Last month, Saudi authorities revealed that less than 10,000 Muslim worshippers would be permitted to perform the Hajj expedition this year due to the pandemic.

After the Hajj, pilgrims will undergo house quarantine.

Last year, around 2.4 million pilgrims did the Hajj, according to main quotes.

Saudi Arabia has actually up until now signed up 274,219 COVID-19 infections, consisting of 2,842 deaths, and 231,198 healings.

READ: Downsized, Hajj 2020 starts in Saudi Arabia