Musk says Tesla two-factor authentication “embarrassingly late” but coming soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday that two-factor authentication for its app is “embarrassingly late” but obviously is now en route. Musk didn’t offer a timeline, but stated on Twitter that two-factor authentication– which includes an extra action to confirm a user’s identity at sign-in– remains in “final validation.”

Sorry, this is embarrassingly late. Two element authentication by means of sms or authenticator app is going through last recognition today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020

Judging from Musk’s tweet, Tesla’s 2FA will be readily available by means of SMS and authenticator apps, which are usually thought about more safe and secure. Musk said last yea r that Tesla was dealing with “foundational upgrades” to Tesla’s core os and would be presenting 2FA soon after. Tesla’s app essentially functions as a secret for the business’s newest designs, permitting remote locking and opening, to name a few alternatives.

Tesla cars are usually thought about quite theft-proof, as they consist of always-on GPS which lets owners track their cars. The business presented PIN code entry for its vehicles in 2018. But including 2FA, which needs getting in a code created from a different gadget (normally a smart device), will include yet another layer of security for its keyless entry systems.

Musk did …