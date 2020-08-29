Musk-backed Neuralink unveils upgraded brain-implant technology

Elon Musk- backed Neuralink revealed an enhanced model of the brain implant it revealed a year back, with the Tesla president calling it a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires”.

In a live-streamed occasion, the personal neurotech start-up on Friday flaunted a pig, Gertrude, which had actually gone through surgical treatment to have a coin-sized gadget called The Link implanted into its skull.

The business demonstrated how the gadget can transmit the pig’s neural activity and, one day, Mr Musk stated, it needs to have the ability to “correct” electronic signals to “solve everything from memory loss [to] hearing loss, blindness, paralysis, depression, insomnia, extreme pain seizures, anxiety, addiction, strokes, brains damage”.

Unlike the very first model, which included a sensing unit that would be used behind the ear, The Link “goes flush with your skull — it’s invisible, and all you can see afterwards is this tiny scar”, Mr Musk stated.

The brand-new sensing unit has comparable credit to a smartwatch because it can determine temperature level, pressure, and works that “related to monitoring your health and warning you about a possible heart attack or stroke”, he included.