Musicians hit hard by festival cancellations in southern Africa | Global development

In a region where live music is every thing – both for audiences and for performers heavily reliant on live appearances to make a living – the widespread cancellation of festivals across southern Africa has hit the music business hard.

May needs to have seen the Bushfire festival in Eswatini (formerly called Swaziland), Zakifo and AfrikaBurn in South Africa, and Azgo in Mozambique. Next month might have been Zimfest in Zimbabwe. All have already been cancelled – or replaced with on the web versions – along with lots of smaller live events which were growing in recent years, bringing in tourism, showcasing talent and culture, and boosting southern Africa’s music industry.

The longstanding dilemma of piracy has forced most African musicians to be determined by revenue from live performances for survival.

The pandemic has stopped just about all musical shows since March, when the region recorded its first cases of Covid-19. Most countries initially barred gatherings of 50 people or more before enforcing a whole ban.

The cancellation of all live performances has cost the millions in revenue, nonetheless it is the musicians and other players down the worthiness chain that are now confronted with destitution.









Alick Macheso from Zimbabwe. Photograph: Handout



In Zimbabwe, peformers such as for instance Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu and Alick Macheso, most likely the biggest musicians in the nation, have been forced to shelve album launches that had been prearranged for April.

Jah Prayzah released his album online on 20 May. Chimbetu and Macheso continue to be holding right back on theirs.

Zimbabwe’s crippling economic challenges had already eroded earnings; most high-profile musicians make little from sales but invest thousands of dollars in album launches hoping to cash in on the euphoria related to new releases.

Chimbetu told the Guardian this week that his band was struggling and were now banking on on the web gigs.

“It is a difficult period because we do not have any income but the glimmer of hope is the increase in online shows. We are grateful for platforms like ZTN (Zimbabwe Television Network) which have helped us adapt to the situation by hosting online shows,” that he said.

Takemore Mazuruse, of NashTV, said the station chose to come up with a group of shows to plug the entertainment gap during lockdown while also giving performers some income.

US-based socialite and self-styled prophet Panganayi Java has in recent weeks partnered with ZTN, paying performers to seem on his “Gara Mumba” (Stay indoors) shows. The shows often have a lot more than 15,000 viewers and have artists from the Zimbabwean music style called Zimdancehall. The genre is popular with teenagers because it resonates with stories of strife.













Sulumani Chimbetu, also from Zimbabwe. Photograph: Handout



But a few of the artists are paid just $50 (£40) a performance. For artists like Chimbetu, life is just a struggle.

Mazuruse said there was a need for stakeholders to collaborate and raise the viewing figures so that they can monetise social media views.

“Only collaborations between stakeholders can guarantee continuity for the shows and indeed a lifeline for musicians, the majority of whom were caught unawares by the pandemic.”

Rodney Ruwende, from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, says it recently submitted a summary of 1,500 performing and non-performing artists to the us government so that they can access “immediate social assistance”.

“The government is supporting these through social grants under its social welfare department. In addition, we have lobbied to the government for support,” said Ruwende.

But the grants have yet to be revealed and it is unclear when and how they’ll be disbursed.

For artists like Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah and Alick Macheso, who appear regularly in South Africa to enhance their earnings, it is a double jeopardy. All three had hoped their albums could be accompanied by shows across South Africa, with attendances lifted by the large Zimbabwean diaspora there.

South African performers will also be suffering. While the country’s economy has fared much better than that of its northern neighbours, the pandemic has hit performances and music sales as people on reduced incomes spend only on basics.













Bushfire festival 2019 in Eswatini. Photograph: Courtesy of Bushfire festival



Earlier this month a group of NGOs came together to donate food parcels to a lot more than 1,000 musicians in Limpopo province, in the north of the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Thomas Chauke, told South African media that most artists had been rendered destitute by the pandemic and pleaded for government assistance lest they “die of hunger”.

Although the government and organisations such as for instance Business and Arts South Africa are providing grants to artists “infected or affected by the Covid-19 pandemic”, the Limpopo musicians said these were unaware of the programmes.

The grants are intended to help compensate for “widespread cancellation of festivals, music concerts, exhibitions, productions and other events”.