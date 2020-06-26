‘Musical greeting’ from Puppet Theatre – Panorama

Artists at Yerevan State Puppet Theater have initiated ‘musical greeting’ flashmob to encourage artists amid shut-ins during the pandemic as theaters throughout the country remain closed.

The artists have staged a musical performance and posted the video on social media, inviting other theaters to join.

“We are sending out our first musical greeting to the Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin Theater. We call to join us in conveying these greeting messages to theaters in a format that suits you,” the message said, adding: “We are a big family. Long live the Armenian theatre and its future.”

The Sos Sargsyan Theatre has accepted the flashmob challenge and prepares an unique performance.