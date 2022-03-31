"Music that seems to break my heart" | Morning:

The concert of Alexander Yakovlev, Kristine Chtchyan, Arsen Zakaryan trio took place

There are authors whose works anniversaries are even worth mentioning. Exactly ninety years ago, Aram Khachaturian’s trio was born, written for piano, violin and clarinet. This anniversary was recently celebrated at the Aram Khachaturian House-Museum at the next concert of the “Music Thursday” concert series, performed by pianist Alexander Yakovlev, violinist Kristine Chtchyan and clarinetist Arsen Zakaryan. “The work was written while A. Khachatryan’s student years, when he studied at the Moscow Conservatory, in the class of Nikolay Myaskovsky, – says the director of the house-museum Armine Grigoryan. – This work is also famous for the fact that it is Khachatryan’s first work that has been performed abroad. Myaskovsky’s class was visited by the then world-famous Sergei Prokofiev and listened to Aram Khachaturian’s works, including a trio for piano, violin and clarinet presented by a young student. Praising it highly, Prokofiev said that the trio should be performed abroad and took the notes to Paris. It was sounded in France in 1933.

It is one of the few compositions written for such an ensemble, and almost all clarinetists in the world include it in their repertoire. But, unfortunately, this case is not heard so often in Armenia. I am glad that in this jubilee year the work sounds with such an international staff. Pianist Alexander Yakovlev, who is performing at this concert for the first time, says that he admires Khachatryan’s trio and will keep it in his repertoire, using it as much as possible in his concert programs. All the musicians participating in this concert are dedicated, they have come a long way, they are experienced. This is still the beginning of our cooperation… Alexander has plans to perform other works by Aram Khachaturian. “



Being one of Khachatryan’s early creations, it is already woven on the basis of Armenian national melodies and, perhaps, can be described as an Armenian story in a musical legend. “Khachatryan’s creative work has included a huge layer of Armenian folk music. “Many of its ups and downs have been so deeply perceived and reincarnated by the composer that they are perceived as Khachaturian,” said composer Ed. Mirzoyan’s words are an accurate description of this work as well. The trio performed it with a delicate sense of the spiritual beginning of the work and a deep “reading” of the author’s Armenian melodic lines.

“In terms of composing manuscript, it is the highest ‘pilotage,'” says the famous Russian pianist Alexander Yakovlev. – When the composer writes on folk themes, you understand that it is Khachatryan, at the same time, they are the songs of the nation. There are many such examples. It is Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, in which there is a lot of folk music, including Slavonic, it is Bartok, Tchaikovsky… Aram Khachaturian’s success is in the fact that he has used the maximum number of folk themes. He collected it specially, recorded it, and you have the impression that you are approaching and touching the people. It is the highest achievement of a composer, when his music allows to understand, to touch, to get closer to the spiritual world of the given people. ”

Arthur Schnabel, Chopin-Rome, Italy Mendelssohn-Cup, Takamatsu, Ettore Pozzoli, Cincinnati World Piano Competition, winner of international piano competitions in Japan, Al. In the late fall of 2021, Yakovlev played Arno Babajanyan in Yerevan with violinist Kristine Chtchyan and cellist Hovik Oganezov. Now he performed with Kristine Chtchyan and clarinetist Arsen Zakaryan with a completely different program: Y. Brahms, D. Shostakovich, K. Saint-Saens, I. Stravinsky, Komitas, A. Khachatryan. The newly formed trio of musicians, in addition to a brilliant performance of a Khachaturian song, presented D. Shostakovich’s “5 plays”. A powerful revelation of the Russian spirit and national nature was Al. According to Yakovlev, I. Stravinsky “Petrushka” with piano transportation. Brahms’s Sonata No. 3 in Re Minor, which leads to unworldly places and an ideal world; Yakovlev – Q. The Chtchyan couple performed with musical harmony, accurate “readings” of the composer’s ideas, professional, inspiring, eliminated…

In our psychology and national thinking are rooted the feeling of pain, longing, loss, suffering, as well as the belief of unfulfilled hope and faith, the vivid expressions of which are our songs, poems, ancient and acquired new artistic qualities by modern thinkers and musicians. . Foreign artists feel the pain that breaks their heart even from one “touch” of them, and one of the evidences of that was Al. Yakovlev and K. Performed by Chtchyan, Komitas’ “Apricot Tree” and “Crane”. “He is a very deep composer, who is Komitas? The Russian pianist answers the question for you. – There is a lot of suffering in his music. I have the impression that the author’s heart has cracked. “

Yakovlev says about his programs in Armenia. “We intend to hold a festival-competition for children in Armenia this year. We have been holding the “Grand Piano in Palace” festival in St. Petersburg for five years already. It seems to me that many children from all over the world will arrive in Yerevan, and I intend to assign Khachatryan and Babajanyan’s works in the competition program. I have the idea of ​​holding such an Armenian-Russian-international cultural event in Armenia, and there are many supporters in this issue. ” We ask the pianist about his impressions from his recent visits to Yerevan. “I feel at home. I have been to many countries, lived and studied in Germany for seven years, and I can never say that I felt at home there. I have been to Japan many times and I have always felt like a guest. Studying national customs here and trying to conform to them, at the same time I feel very free. “I look at how people communicate, how they smile, at our meeting, their first reaction, and all this allows me to say that I am at home,” he says.

Hasmik SARGSYAN

“Aravot” daily

30.03.2022: