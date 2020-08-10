Music labels and artists confront Jeff Bezos over Twitch royalties

Music rights holders have actually challenged Jeff Bezos for revealing “wilful blindness” to unlicensed tunes on the Amazon- owned streaming platform Twitch, as they step up a project for royalty payments.

Since the lockdown, gaming-heavy Twitch has actually taken off in appeal as a platform for live-streaming music, triggering artists and labels to challenge Amazon over the broader music licensing policies of its subsidiary.

The copyright fight started in June with rights holders providing a volley of “takedown notices” versus product on Twitch, with 2,500 declares applied for incorrect usage of unlicensed music in the background to video gaming, or the live streaming of blended recordings.

The Artists Rights Alliance, a trade body, has actually because looked for to pressure Mr Bezos straight, differing with Amazon’s two-tier method to licensing for its music streaming services while Twitch prevents going into such offers.

During statement in Congress previously this month, Mr Bezos was asked by Kelly Armstrong, a Republican legislator, whether it was proper that Twitch“allows users to stream music but does not license the music” Mr Bezos stated “I don’t know” and guaranteed to inspect.

In a draft letter to Mr Bezos seen by the Financial Times, which is to be sent out on Monday, ARA’s board members contacted the …