Music industry leaders vow to pause business for a day in observation of Blackout Tuesday

Music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang spearheaded the hassle to shutter regular business operations on June 2 through their #theshowmustbepaused initiative.

A Twitter account tied to the group seems to have been created on Sunday, amid a weekend that noticed communities throughout the nation protesting the murders of George Floyd and others by the hands of police.

In a letter explaining the hassle posted to their official site , Thomas and Agyemang stated it’s “in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard.”

Artists just like the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones and Billie Eilish have stated they’re going to observe the day. A quantity of artists have additionally canceled listening events or fan occasions in response.

Labels together with Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Columbia Records and extra are additionally anticipated to take part. “We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives,” Thomas and Agyemang wrote. “Tuesday, June 2 is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week.” Exactly what that can really appear like will fluctuate from firm to firm and particular person to particular person. But these participating are inspired to forgo emails, music releases and every other regular business operations. At MTV, Chris McCarthy, president of the ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, informed staff in an inside e-mail obtained by CNN that the corporate will, “focus our attention away from work and towards our community.” “We will not hold any meetings nor conduct any business — rather we will stand in solidarity with our African American colleagues and loved ones across the country,” he wrote. On Monday, ViacomCBS networks together with MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and Pop, will go darkish for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of Floyd, the Black Lives Matter motion “and other victims of racism,” McCarthy wrote. Organizers additionally encourage donations for victims’ households, group bail funds and getting concerned with grass roots campaigns. They additionally offered a listing of anti-racism sources. “This is not just a 24-hour initiative,” Thomas and Agyemang added. “We are and will be in this fight for the long haul.”

