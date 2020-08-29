Mushroom Coffee by Four Sigmatic, Organic and Fair Trade Instant Coffee with Lions Mane, Chaga, & Mushroom Powder, Focus & Immune Support, 10 Count



Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee with Lion’s Mane and Chaga is your go-to morning beverage to support productivity, focus, and creativity. Perfect to kickstart your morning or power through your workday at the office or at home. Drink whenever your brain needs an energizing get-it-together hug.

Lion’s Mane is your brain’s best friend. Long used by the Buddhist monks to help with focus during meditation, this beautiful mushroom is our modern-day favorite for getting creative. The energizing effects of our Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee are stabilized with our chaga mushrooms that also help to support daily immune functions. To enhance our Lion’s Mane and Chaga, we add wild rhodiola root, an adaptogen known as ‘the golden root’, making this our most creative cup of coffee yet.

Our shade-grown, organic coffee is cultivated in the volcanic soil of the Sierra Madre de Chiapas highlands in Mexico. After carefully roasting and brewing the beans, we concentrate the coffee by evaporation, and finish it off by spray-drying it into a pure instant powder. As a final step, we run each coffee batch through a third-party laboratory to ensure the absence of mycotoxins.

POWER ON CREATIVE FOCUS: Half the caffeine, double the mental clarity; Mushroom coffee mix with organic instant coffee & 500mg of organic Lion’s Mane + Chaga mushroom powder

MEMORY, CONCENTRATION, FOCUS: Organic Lion’s Mane mushroom is a natural nootropic shown to support memory, focus & concentration; Recognized for its support of cognitive function, Lion’s Mane extract kickstarts your morning

IMMUNE SUPPORT: Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee has organic chaga mushroom, with antioxidant properties to support immune function & well-being; Plus organic rhodiola root, to help fight stress

PERFECT FOR ALL DIETS: Perfect for our vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free or gluten-free friends; Only natural organic ingredients; No carriers, fillers, natural flavors or artificial flavors; All ingredients are naturally farmed or wild harvested

NO ‘SHROOMY TASTE: Tastes like coffee, not like mushrooms; Ready to drink on-the-go in hot water; Add a splash of coconut milk, almond cream, raw dairy, or whisk a chunk of butter to make it even better for you and your brain!