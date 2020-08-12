Museums, libraries to reopen in Armenia as Covid-19 restrictions ease – Panorama

Museums and libraries will reopen in Armenia as the federal government is slowly alleviating the Covid-19 restrictions enforced in March, Deputy Prime Minster, Commandant Tigran Avinyan informed the parliament on Wednesday, providing the choice to extend the state of emergency situation for another month all authorized by the federal government previously in the day.

The standards on the activity of museums and libraries will be revealed in the next couple of days, he stated.

Restaurant vocalists and artists will be permitted to carry out at open- door occasions, the commandant included.

“The requirement to wear face masks in private cars will be lifted, but wearing masks will remain mandatory in public transport and taxies. In some public places, including forests, nature settings, the rule of wearing masks will be removed,” Avinyan kept in mind.

According to the choice, the restriction on demonstrations and other assemblies will be raised, however they should be arranged in stringent compliance with all coronavirus security guidelines, consisting of using face masks and practicing social distancing.

The restriction on the entry of immigrants into Armenia will likewise be raised, however they will be needed to self- isolate. People will be permitted to hold household events and other home entertainment occasions including up to 40 individuals.

Avinyan repeated that schools, main and …