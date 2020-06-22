Museums, galleries and cinemas will undoubtedly be allowed to reopen from 4 July, alongside pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday in a decisive but potentially risky easing of lockdown measures in England.

Two days later, huge numbers of people with underlying health issues will undoubtedly be permitted to leave their homes and mix with others for the first time in three months, it had been announced on Monday.

But as Downing Street hailed the “opening up”, health practitioners, unions and charities voiced concerns within the shift away from lockdown and the planned halving of the 2-metre distancing rule that is in place since March. The change has been billed by Downing Street as eventually a political decision predicated on balancing health problems and economic wellbeing.

Unions representing shop and hospitality staff complained of a lack of consultation by the us government over the paid down distance rule, set to be formally announced by Johnson in the Commons on Tuesday. All the changes apply to England only, and are influenced by continued lower infection rates.

On the gradual pull-back of shielding rules, which start 6 July and by August will dsicover all 2.2 million people classified as “clinically extremely vulnerable” allowed to return to work, charities and the Royal College of Physicians said those affected could be anxious about their safety.

The much-anticipated cut in the minimum physical distancing measure from 2 metres to 1 metre was set to be formally approved by the government’s Covid-19 strategy committee, chaired by Johnson, on Monday evening. It was then due to be rubber-stamped by cabinet on Tuesday, and presented to the Commons.

The government can also be set to confirm 4 July since the date for the reopening of pubs, cafe and restaurants, along with cinemas, museums and galleries, expected to involve measures such as one-way systems and pre-booked tickets to limit numbers.

Later this week, ministers will publish a bill setting out ways it can help organizations remain viable. This will focus on some ideas like which makes it easier for them to expand in to outdoor seating, and ease restrictions on selling food and drink to eliminate.

But ahead of the change, unions said they still had deep concerns concerning the downgrading of the 2-metre rule, with one senior official describing it as a “nightmare” for workers and clients.

Usdaw, which represents shop staff, said changing the rule would be confusing and costly, considering the level of signage and plastic screens that have been invested in to keep people safe at 2 metres.

Doug Russell, health and safety officer for Usdaw, said: “A large amount of hard work went into determining how you might get the message across for just two metres and to be honest it’s not perfect but a rapid change of direction through the process will be a nightmare.

“Already one of the key triggers of arguments and fights is over physical separation, if you get a situation where half the population thinks social distancing is over, and the other half are very scared about getting too close, then this could lead to problems.”





Ian Hodson, national president of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union, said: “This potential change feels sudden and trade unions haven’t been consulted and there’s a huge risk to working people. There should be a discussion about this, and not just among the backbenches of the Conservative party.”

The Unite union, meanwhile, said downgrading from 2 metres risked causing more outbreaks of coronavirus within the meat processing sector, which has recently been hit.

While Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, and Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, would attend the Covid committee to approve the distance change, Johnson’s spokesman said it had been ultimately up to the us government. “It’s for the committee to determine the next steps,” that he said. “It’s obviously for ministers to take policy decision, as has always been the case.”

Under plans announced by Matt Hancock, the health secretary, from 6 July, those in England ordered to shield due to medical vulnerabilities can gather outdoors with up to six people, and form a “bubble” with another household.

Government support for the 2.2m who are shielding will keep on to the finish of July. After that time, people in the group will be able to return to their jobs if their workplace is recognized as “Covid-secure”.

Hancock thanked those who have been shielding considering that the lockdown began. “I know this has been incredibly tough. Shielding has involved not leaving your house for months, not seeing people you care about, not being able to wander to the park for some fresh air, or even pop to the shops for something you need. This sacrifice has been for a purpose, and I want to thank every single one of you,” that he told the Downing Street press briefing.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP), which represents most of the consultants who look after probably the most vulnerable, said the announcement would be met with mixed emotions.

“The past few weeks and months have been challenging and we know that many patients will be unsure about what lies ahead,” said Prof Donal O’Donoghue, the RCP registrar.

“It is crucial that the government builds trust by regularly communicating and engaging with those who have been shielding up to now. Patients are likely to have many questions and we need to ensure that frontline NHS staff are equipped with the detailed scientific evidence base to be able to support patients to make their shared decisions based on individual assessments of risk and their personal priorities.”

Chris Askew, ceo at Diabetes UK, said: “The government has again given little to no acknowledgement of the impact these changes may have on a large number of people coping with conditions such as for instance diabetes, or detailed the support and protections they could expect. By allowing lockdown to keep on to ease without specific and enforceable safeguards in place, they truly are allowing people who have diabetes to fall through the cracks.

“Thousands of people with diabetes are telling us that social distancing at work is not being made possible, and that employers’ risk assessments are failing to protect them. Without more robust guidance, employers will continue to decide their own ‘acceptable risk’ with no safeguards for individual staff, or consequences for non-compliance.”

A No 10 source said: “We are only able to move forward this week because the vast majority of people have taken steps to control the virus. But the more we open up, the more important it is that everyone follows the social distancing guidelines. We will not hesitate to reverse these steps if it is necessary to stop the virus running out of control.”